Rand breaks through R13.70/$ as dollar rally takes a breather

The rand retained its firmer footing against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, in line with other emerging-market currencies.

The dollar has rallied in the past few weeks, amid upbeat prospects of economic growth in the US, and the increased likelihood of an interest-rate rise later in 2017.

The Turkish lira, however, led gains against the greenback on Tuesday, while the euro, which the rand usually tracks, was also firmer.

Speculation that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont may be preparing to declare independence on Tuesday continued to grow, but seemed largely to weigh on Spanish assets, with the euro showing little or no sign of being negatively affected, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said the pause in the US dollar’s rally had calmed markets, and as the number of headlines coming out of Turkey dropped, emerging-market currencies had recovered a little.

Markets now look forward to the release of US consumer price inflation data on Friday, and US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting minutes on Wednesday.

Local data on Tuesday was upbeat, with the manufacturing sector showing surprise growth in August. After falling 1.4% year on year in July‚ manufacturing production rose 1.5% year on year in August, beating a Trading Economics consensus forecast of a 0.05% contraction.

At 3pm‚ the rand was at R13.6926 to the dollar from R13.8161, at R16.1414 to the euro from R16.2331 and at R18.047 to the pound from R18.1615.

The euro was at $1.1788 from $1.1749.