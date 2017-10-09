Chinese shares climb to 21-month high despite disappointing services data

Sydney — Chinese shares climbed on Monday after a week-long break as a disappointing survey on the country’s service sector did little to dent optimism on global growth, while political uncertainty caused turbulence for the Turkish and British currencies.

Liquidity was lacking with Japan and South Korea on holiday and a partial holiday in the US where stocks will be open but bonds will be closed.

The Chinese blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.9% to heights not seen since late 2015, partly in a delayed reaction to a targeted easing by the country’s central bank announced a week ago.

Not so welcome was a fall in the Caixin index of service sector activity to a 21-month trough of 50.6 in September, a contrast to healthier numbers in manufacturing.

Australian stocks still managed to put on 0.7%, while Nikkei futures added 0.1% even though the cash market was shut.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, having rebounded by 1.7% last week. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were trading 0.15% firmer, while futures for the treasury 10-year note rose one tick.

Bond yields had initially spiked higher on Friday in reaction to firm US wage numbers, only to retreat as fresh jitters over North Korea bolstered safe havens.

Annual growth in average hourly earnings accelerated to a relatively rapid 2.9% in September, although that was biased upward by bad weather.

The gain outweighed a 33,000 drop in nonfarm payrolls as hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring.

The pick-up in wages boosted the already-high expectation that the US central bank will raise rates at its December meeting, and that further hikes are likely in 2018.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting are due on Wednesday and may well show enough support for a move by year-end. A host of Fed speeches are also due this week.

Lira slides

In currency markets, the dollar was a shade softer at 93.760 against a basket of competitors. It also edged down to ¥112.60, having been as high as ¥113.43 on Friday.

The euro was a fraction firmer at $1.1741, aided by TV pictures of hundreds of thousands of people in Catalonia’s capital Barcelona demonstrating against moves to declare independence from Spain.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is expected to address the region’s parliament on Tuesday, when he could unilaterally declare independence.

Another early mover was the Turkish lira, where the dollar surged 4% at one point to the highest in seven months amid a diplomatic spat with Washington.

The US mission in Turkey and subsequently Turkish mission in Washington mutually reduced visa services after a US mission employee was detained in Turkey last week.

The pound had popped higher on reports British Prime Minister Theresa May could sack Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as she tried to reassert her authority after a series of political disasters.

Sterling had been undermined by speculation that May herself could be ousted ahead of crucial Brexit talks between Britain and the EU. The initial spike could not be maintained, however, and the pound soon steadied around $1.3080.

The New Zealand dollar hit a four-month low on Monday after a final vote count in the country’s tight general election released at the weekend failed to identify a clear winner.

In commodity markets, gold gained 0.4% to $1,280.61/oz and off a two-month low touched on Friday.

Oil prices regained some ground on the expectation that Saudi Arabia would continue to restrain its output in order to support prices, and as the amount of rigs drilling for new oil in the US dipped.

Brent futures gained 13c to $55.75 a barrel, while US crude rose 16c to $49.45.

