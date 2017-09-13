JSE flat as domestic politics weigh

The JSE hardly changed on Wednesday as concerns over SA’s political and economic outlook returned to the spotlight and the Trump Administration issued new threats against China, as it seeks to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Global markets were mixed, while gold miners recovered some of the losses they have sustained since Monday, despite a flat metal price.

The Trump Administration threatened on Tuesday to impose further sanctions on China if it did not do more to shut down banks and other Chinese firms aiding North Korea, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

President Donald Trump also played down sanctions imposed on North Korea on Monday, saying they were "nothing compared to what will ultimately have to happen". However, the downgrading of Hurricane Irma to a tropical storm and the recovery of areas affected by Hurricane Harvey had buoyed markets, the newswire said.

Domestic politics surfaced again on Tuesday after a court ruling that the 2015 KwaZulu-Natal provincial elections were unlawful, said TreasuryOne dealer Gerhard van der Westhuizen. This created a little uncertainty about the ANC party elections scheduled for December. If pushed out further, this would be negative for both the rand and rating agency decisions, he said.

A marginally softer tone was indicated for the JSE early on Wednesday, although weakness would lack clear conviction, said Momentum SP Reid Securities.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.07% to 56,403.7 points.

Gold miners added 1.33% and platinums 0.29%.

General retailers were off 0.73%.

Market focus this week is on US inflation data on Thursday, which some analysts said had unseated the nonfarm payrolls number in terms of significance, and a number below the expected 1.8% year on year could weaken the dollar.

The lack of inflation in the world’s largest economy is being closely watched, as previous prints have come in below the US Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Later on Wednesday RMB and the Bureau for Economic Research will release the business confidence index. Business confidence has been depressed since the Cabinet reshuffle in March and has largely been linked to the heightened policy uncertainty‚ particularly leading up to the ANC elective conference in December, as well as fears of further sovereign credit ratings downgrades. Statistics SA’s retail sales figures for July are also due.

Analysts said these prints were unlikely to affect the rand much.

In terms of individual shares on the JSE, diversified miner BHP had gained 0.62% to R247.12.

Anglogold Ashanti was up 1.25% to R128.41 and Gold Fields 1.54% to R58.15.

Standard Bank had fallen 1.1% to R160.60. The bank announced on Tuesday that Ben Kruger was stepping down as joint CEO, leaving Sim Tshabalala to fly solo. Barclays Africa was up 0.64% to R140.90 and Nedbank 0.88% to R205.80.

Luxury goods group Richemont was down 0.67% to R119.50, after an earlier reporting that sales for the five months to end-August rose 12% from a year earlier. British American Tobacco lost 0.39%.

Liquor group CapeVin was up 2.86% to R8.64‚ ahead of the release of its full-year results later on Wednesday. The company reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 49.2c in the previous period.

Master Drilling was off 3.02% to R14.45. The mining equipment group reported on Tuesday that HEPS declined 10.7% to 87c in the year to end-June.

Jasco electronics fell 1.52% to 65c, after reporting a 61% fall in HEPS in the year to end-June. This was towards the upper end of its recent guidance.

The FTSE 100 was off 0.6% and the DAX 0.14%.

© Business Day