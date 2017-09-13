Companies

‘Unusual’ expenses put the brakes on Jasco’s turnaround plans

13 September 2017 - 09:38 Tammy Foyn
Jasco Electronics. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jasco Electronics. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jasco Electronics posted a sharp fall in earnings and headline earnings in the year to end-June, which it blamed on a raft of "unusual" expenses.

Revenue fell 3% to just over R1bn and operating profit ticked up 1% to R42m.

After-tax profit dropped 23% to R12.3m but earnings per share were 43% lower at 3.6c and headline earnings per share fell 61% to 2.5c.

The company, which supplies electronics products and services to sectors including telecommunications, IT, energy, industrials and security, said among the unusual expenses was R4.3m to exit unprofitable contracts in the security sector.

It spent R3m in "further business development costs" in East Africa, where it enjoyed strong volume growth of 58% — but off a low base.

The failed acquisition of Cross Fire cost Jasco R2.2m. That R52m deal would have given Jasco a top-three player in fire-fighting and fire detection, but was turned down by the competition authorities.

Jasco paid down debt in the year, as it received the balance due on the sale of cable operation M-TEC early, and interest costs fell to R11.5m from R15.2m as a result. Gearing improved to 47% from 51%.

Jasco’s warning of the earnings decline took the market by surprise earlier this month. The group had undertaken a lengthy turnaround process that included a diversification strategy and that, at the release of interim results to end-December, appeared to be going well.

Going gets tough again for Jasco Electronics

The electronics company has warned shareholders of a sharp fall in earnings for the year to end-June
12 days ago

Companies in this Story

