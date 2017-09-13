Companies / Retail & Consumer

Asia remains Richemont’s main sales driver

13 September 2017 - 09:15 Tammy Foyn
A man looks at a Montblanc watch, made by Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company Richemont. Picture: AFP
A man looks at a Montblanc watch, made by Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company Richemont. Picture: AFP

Asia was again the main driver of sales growth at Richemont, the world’s second-biggest luxury goods group said in a trading update on Wednesday, ahead of its AGM.

Sales at the group, whose brands include Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget, for the five months to end-August rose 12% from a year earlier at constant exchange rates and 10% at actual exchange rates, it said.

Stripping out inventory buy-backs in the year-earlier period, sales were up 7%.

Asian growth was still far ahead of any other region: sales in Asia excluding Japan rose 23% in constant currencies and 22% in actual currencies, and Japanese sales were up 11% and 6% respectively. For the year to end-March, Asian sales grew 37%.

The Americas posted growth of 9%, on both bases — slower than the 17% growth reported for the full year; European growth was 3% on both bases; and in the Middle East and Africa it was 2% in constant currencies and 1% in actual currencies.

Richemont posted a decline in full-year operating profit in May, and chairman Johann Rupert was less forthcoming than investors had hoped with proposals to reinvigorate the company, telling them at the results presentation, "Either you trust us or you sell your shares." The company’s watch division has been the main source of discomfort, hit hard by China’s anti-graft measures introduced in 2012 that included a ban on luxury gifts.

GAVIN KEETON: Local companies are not sitting on piles of idle cash

Getting professional financial advice to help you sift through your options will pay off
Opinion
2 days ago

Safest bet in times of uncertainty lies in long-term investments

Making short-term decisions is difficult in unpredictable SA and global political environment, writes Greg Hopkins
Opinion
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sim Tshabalala now to fly solo at Standard
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bell Pottinger’s British business collapses after ...
Companies
3.
MMI's liberal use of executive rewards raises ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Dudu Myeni’s stay at SAA may be illegal
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
‘Undervalued’ Attacq points to Waterfall
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.