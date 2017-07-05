Bonds weaken as ANC’s proposal about Reserve Bank frightens market

The rand weakened further despite economic transformation subcommittee head Enoch Godongwana saying "the independence of the Reserve Bank should be guaranteed".

Volatile trade in US and UK bonds kept the lid on yield rises in local bonds, with global bond markets seeking direction ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s June minutes later in the day.

"The upward run in global bond yields seemed to have stalled as several central banks from Europe and Australia, for example, fail to continue with the hawkish sentiments we saw last week," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce.

He said a hawkish tone from the Fed minutes may reignite the yield rally to new highs.

At 3.32pm the R186 was bid at 8.82% from 8.78% and the R207 was at 7.71% from 7.67%.

The rand was at R13.4110/$ from R13.1889/$.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.3518% from 2.3474%.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.2774% from 1.2458%.