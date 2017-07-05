Markets

Bonds weaken as ANC’s proposal about Reserve Bank frightens market

05 July 2017 - 16:29 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were marginally weaker in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, after the rand lost more than 1.50% against the dollar as a recommendation to "nationalise" the Reserve Bank taken at the ANC policy conference spooked the market.

The recommendation was adopted by the economic transformation subcommittee of the party and the proposal will now be taken to ANC structures for further discussion.

ANC commission wants to nationalise Reserve Bank

The proposal has thus far not been contested in the plenary session
Politics
3 hours ago

The rand weakened further despite economic transformation subcommittee head Enoch Godongwana saying "the independence of the Reserve Bank should be guaranteed".

Volatile trade in US and UK bonds kept the lid on yield rises in local bonds, with global bond markets seeking direction ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s June minutes later in the day.

"The upward run in global bond yields seemed to have stalled as several central banks from Europe and Australia, for example, fail to continue with the hawkish sentiments we saw last week," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce.

He said a hawkish tone from the Fed minutes may reignite the yield rally to new highs.

At 3.32pm the R186 was bid at 8.82% from 8.78% and the R207 was at 7.71% from 7.67%.

The rand was at R13.4110/$ from R13.1889/$.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.3518% from 2.3474%.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.2774% from 1.2458%.

Rand weakens after ANC resolves to nationalise the Reserve Bank

The public protector recommends Bank’s mandate be changed and the ANC agrees; the rand is at R13.41 to the dollar
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE pushes gains to three-week highs helped by weaker rand

The all share is up 0.51% with the industrial-25 and resource-10 gaining 0.70% and 0.76, respectively
Markets
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Weak rand could spark rally
Markets
2.
Oil dips on news that Opec shipments rose again
Markets
3.
Alternative currencies are the future — and ...
Markets
4.
Rand little changed as ANC’s policy conference ...
Markets
5.
Rand loses ground as ANC policy meeting ...
Markets

Related Articles

ANC is now more united, Jacob Zuma says at end of conference
Politics

Rand loses ground as ANC policy meeting approaches finish line
Markets

Bonds stage small recovery in line with rand
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.