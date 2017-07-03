JSE opens firmer in thin trade ahead of US Independence Day

The JSE opened firmer in relatively subdued trade ahead of US Independence Day on Tuesday, with resources gaining on a relatively weaker rand, while banks softened.

Volumes just edged above R1bn an hour after the opening.

Resources were up despite weaker commodity prices, with platinum down 0.78% to $918.88 an ounce. Gold was 0.5% lower at $1,234.89 an ounce.

Brent crude lifted 0.2% to $49.07 a barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.29% higher at 21,349.63 on Friday, with Asian markers marginally higher on Monday morning following the release of purchasing managers index (PMI) data.

"We’ve had some decent manufacturing numbers out of China and Japan overnight, with the PMIs both beating expectations and the Japanese tankan index rising to 17 – its joint highest reading in almost a decade," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Erlam said the yen had not been overly responsive to the data, as the Bank of Japan is one of the few major central banks unlikely to tighten monetary policy any time soon.

At 9.44am the all share was 0.3% higher at 51,766.3 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.29%. Resources rose 0.96%, general retailers 0.51%, platinum stocks 0.33% and property 0.23%. Gold shed 1.96% and banks 0.56%.

Among the global miners Glencore lifted 1.84% to R49.91, BHP 1.34% to R202.33 and Anglo American 1.28% to R177.76.

African Rainbow Minerals rose 1.06% to R85.20.

The recent rebound in iron ore prices benefited local stocks with exposure to the market. Kumba Iron Ore rose 1.41% to R173.62 and ArcelorMittal SA 1.13% to R5.36.

Among gold stocks Sibanye shed 2.59% to R14.66.

Lonmin gained 2.33% to R11.44 in the platinum sector. Impala Platinum rose 0.71% to R37.11.

Standard Bank dropped 1.22% to R142.28.

Among retailers The Foschini Group added 1.25% to R139. Mr Price rose 0.51% to R156.79.

Among property stocks Investec Property Fund rose 1.17% to R15.50, but Liberty Two Degrees lost 1.16% to R9.40.

Naspers rebounded 1.43% to R2,581.39.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare shares were under pressure following reports that medical aid schemes may be phased out with the introduction of the National Health Insurance system.

Advanced Health dropped 5.51% to R1.20 and Ascendis Health 1.39% to R21.34.

Netcare was down 1.4% to R25.37.