Asian shares are mixed ahead of Fed announcement

Sydney — Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve’s future path for US policy after an expected rate increase later in the day.

Economic data out of China showed retail sales and industrial output topped forecasts in May, but a miss in urban investment reinforced views the world’s second-largest economy will soon start to lose some momentum as lending costs rise and the property market cools.

The market reaction was tepid with Shanghai stocks easing 0.5% and South Korea off 0.2%. Moves elsewhere were also cautious with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up a fraction and Japan’s Nikkei ahead by 0.1%. Wall Street had been in a more confident mood overnight notching record closing peaks for all the major indices. The Dow rose 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45% and the Nasdaq 0.73%. The S&P 500 technology sector rebounded 0.9%, following its biggest two-day decline in almost a year.

Big tech names, including Microsoft and Facebook, led the index higher.

The US central bank is scheduled to release its decision at 6pm GMT on Wednesday with a news conference to follow from chair Janet Yellen.

Investors fully expect a rate rise largely because Fed officials have told them to, so attention will rather be on the outlook for policy and particularly when the central bank might begin to wind down its huge portfolio of US debt.

"The main focus this week will be on the Fed’s balance sheet policy," said Michelle Girard, chief US economist at RBS.

"While we expect the formal announcement of a change in its balance sheet policy to be made in September, we do not rule out the possibility that strong guidance regarding the time frame for tapering is delivered sooner."

Beware hawks

While the Fed still has another increase pencilled in for 2017, a recent run of soft inflation data has left fund futures implying only a 40% chance of a move by December.

The market’s five-year outlook for inflation has been falling steadily and currently stands at a seven-month trough of 2.18%. It had spiked as high as 2.52% last November in the wake of President Donald Trump’s surprise election victory.

This leaves the market vulnerable to any hawkish spin from the Fed, which would probably slug treasury prices while lifting the embattled US dollar.

The currency could do with the help having taken a fresh knock on Tuesday, when the head of Canada’s central bank put his own hawkish spin on the outlook for rates there.

The US dollar fell as far as C$1.3209, its lowest since February 28, having shed 2c in as many days.

It also lost ground to sterling after UK inflation data surprised on the high side and amid reports Britain’s ruling Conservative Party was likely to sign a deal on Wednesday to form a minority government.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a whisker weaker at 96.952. It was little changed on the Japanese yen at ¥110 and the euro at $1.1217.

In commodity markets, oil slipped after industry data showed a surprise rise in crude stocks and Opec reported a rise in its production despite its pledge to cut back.

Benchmark Brent crude retreated 35c to $48.37 a barrel while US light crude shed 42c to $46.04.

