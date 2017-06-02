Rand slips amid consolidation

The rand was weaker on Friday morning, suggesting a degree of consolidation after a fairly strong performance over the past 24 hours.

The local currency was almost 2% stronger against the dollar on Thursday despite wobbly commodity prices and a strong dollar, which drew strength from upbeat US data.

The platinum price was down 2% to about $927/oz, pressured by the strong dollar following better than expected US private sector jobs report, which backed the case for a US interest rate increase in June.

"The magnitude of the rand’s strength is puzzling as there is no single core reason to justify the significant and rapid movement," TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said in a note.

The rand’s outperformance came as ratings agency Fitch affirmed SA’s subinvestment grade rating and ahead of Moody’s decision. Moody’s is expected downgrade the country’s debt rating by at least one notch.

"Fitch’s affirmation of credit rating is positive. It indicates that [the] situation in SA, according to Fitch’s assessment, is not perceived to have deteriorated since early April," NKC Research analysts said.

"However, very little positive actions have taken place and we consider that risks are still on [the] downside. In recent days, factionalism in [the] ANC has become starker and narrative around ‘state capture’ louder."

The NKC analysts added that while this was a good sign, it also presented risk that the corrupt would, in desperation, speed up their efforts to loot what they could.

At 9.11am the rand was at R12.9417 to the dollar from R12.8609. It was at R14.5193 to the euro from R14.4202 and at R16.6497 to the pound from R16.5681.

The euro was at $1.1219 from $1.1212