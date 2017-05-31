JSE extends losses as commodity prices weigh on resource stocks

The JSE extended losses at lunchtime on Wednesday as resources stocks came under renewed pressure in line with weaker commodity prices.

Big industrial stocks were generally weaker, as were financial stocks in what analysts described as caution before S&P Global Ratings reviews SA’s debt on Friday. "This [expected rating] is causing market participants to exercise some caution ahead of what could be a further negative prognosis for our sovereign rating," said Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group.

In April, S&P lowered the country’s foreign currency debt to sub-investment grade after President Jacob Zuma made controversial Cabinet changes, which sparked concerns about policy continuity.

Moody’s, which still has the country’s debt rating a couple of notches above investment grade, is expected to make its ratings announcement on either June 2 or June 9.

The all-share index was off 0.9% to 53,672.90 points at lunchtime, as resources and banks shed 1.39% and 1.48%, respectively.

"I think our market is coming off after the good run its had over the past couple of weeks. To me, it does not feel unnatural that the market is coming down a little," said Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors.

The price of Brent crude was down nearly 2% to $51.31 a barrel, just a little less than a week after oil cartel Opec and other major oil producers agreed to extend oil supply cuts into the first quarter of 2018.

In Europe, leading markets were little changed while US stock futures suggested a moderately weaker opening on Wall Street this afternoon.

On the JSE, Anglo American was off 1.94% to 175.14, with BHP losing 2.56% to R198.45 and Glencore losing 3.42% to R47.95.

Kumba Iron Ore was down 3.32% to R156.75, with Assore dropping 2.14% to R195.73, on account of weaker iron ore prices.

Internet and media group Naspers, which had a good run throughout May, gave up 2.14% to R2,740. Telkom was off 2.38% to R74.14.

Standard Bank fell 1.91% to R149.15, with Barclays down 2.13% at R142.84. Casino and hotel group Tsogo Sun was off 1.96% to R24.02