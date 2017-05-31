JSE is weaker on Moody’s jitters, while lower oil price spooks global markets

The JSE all share opened weaker on Wednesday as the lower oil price spooked global markets and as investors eyed ratings agency Moody’s looming announcement on SA’s creditworthiness.

The market has largely priced in a one-notch downgrade from Moody’s in the local and foreign currency ratings from Baa2 to Baa3.

The big question is if they will go further and downgrade SA by two notches, and keep the outlook negative. Currently the expectation is that Moody’s will change the outlook to stable.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said it was highly unlikely Moody’s would announce a two-notch downgrade. "But markets could be impacted adversely if a negative outlook is assigned."

Moody’s is expected to make its announcement on either June 2 or June 9.

S&P Global Ratings is set to provide an updated assessment on SA on Friday, after downgrading the country to junk status in April.

The jittery market is an indication that the ANC’s reluctance to recall President Jacob Zuma remains a risk issue affecting sentiment and fundamentals.

Ratings-sensitive sectors such as property, retailers and banks, have steadily been losing ground this week following a pick-up last week, when the rand gained on the prospect of Zuma going. These gains have now been reversed.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said the most likely outcome was for Moody’s to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch, with a negative outlook.

No change is expected from S&P. "But they may warn against any further fiscal slippage and the deteriorating political scene," Nedbank said.

The Dow closed 0.24% lower at 21,029.47 points on Tuesday as energy stocks retreated on the weaker oil price.

Brent crude was 1% lower in mid-morning trade at $51.63 a barrel.

The outcome of the latest meeting by oil cartel Opec failed to excite the market, Franklin Templeton analysts said.

"Despite some speculation of extending production cuts further, Opec members instead agreed to a nine-month extension to the existing plan," they said.

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.14% and the Shanghai Composite gaining 0.23%.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.62% lower at 53,820.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.63%. Resources were 1.42% lower, banks 0.76%, the gold index 0.57%, property 0.55% and financials 0.48% lower.

Anglo American was down 2.45% to R174.22, BHP 2.36% to R198.86 and Kumba Iron Ore 4.02% to R155.62.

Sibanye Gold dropped 2.47% to R15.82 and Lonmin fell 3.33% to R13.07.

Barclays Africa shed 1.28% to R144.08.

On Wednesday morning, Spar reported that revenue for the six months to end-March grew 14% to R48.4bn and attributable profit was up 10% to R908m. The share was down 2.61% to R171.20 after the group said it was cutting its interim dividend 6%.

Property group Redefine was 3.55% lower at R10.59.

Naspers relinquished 1.25% to R2,765.11.

Nampak was up 1.14% to R22.10 on strong interim results released on Tuesday, when it gained 15%.