JSE opens weaker in thin trade as banks soften on weaker rand

The JSE opened slightly weaker on Monday in thin trade as banks and financials retreated on a weaker rand following failed attempts to unseat President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

The ANC will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to elaborate on the decisions taken at the meeting. But it has become clear that Zuma survived the second vote of no confidence in his leadership in six months. The NEC, however, did vote that Brian Molefe should not remain as CEO of Eskom.

The rand firmed to R12.6598 to the dollar in early Asian carry trade, but thereafter weakened to R12.92 after it became clear Zuma would remain in his position.

Local markets were keenly awaiting the outcome of the ANC’s NEC meeting, with some optimistic views the president would not survive the motion.

"But once again that was not the case, and Zuma remained in his seat," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

"The focus is now firmly on the outcome of the ratings agency reviews and the US nonfarm jobs data on Friday," Nedbank said.

JSE volumes were very low, with only R420m traded soon after the opening in muted foreign trading on a UK bank holiday. The US celebrated Memorial Day on Sunday and markets there are also closed on Monday.

Foreign issues were also set to influence local trade in the week ahead, with UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn steadily narrowing the gap with Theresa May’s Conservative Party following the latter’s controversial decision to reduce funding for those suffering from dementia. The decision has now been reversed. The pound weakened against the dollar in response.

"UK first-quarter growth was revised down and we expect the outlook to weaken," Barclays Research analysts said in an early morning note.

Barclays said they now expected US rate increases in June and December and were not too worried about China’s sovereign downgrade by Moody’s. "The euro area outlook is getting stronger with the notable exception of Italy," Barclays said.

The Dow Jones closed flat at 21,080.28 points on Friday. Trade in Asian markets on Monday morning was lacklustre with the Nikkei 225 ending 0.02% lower while the Hang Seng was up 0.23%.

At 9.46am the all share was down 0.29% to 53,839.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.27%. Banks were 0.74% weaker, industrials 0.44%, financials 0.41% and general retailers 0.36%. The platinum index gained 0.38%.

Anglo American added 0.62% to R174.86 while ArcelorMittal lost 1.82% to R7.56.

Remgro shed 1.18% to R222.79.

Among larger banks, Standard dropped 0.98% to R151.85 and FirstRand 0.78% to R50.70.

Financial services provider Sanlam was down 0.55% to R69.90 but Transaction Capital added 2.34% to R14.87.

Mr Price was 0.65% lower at R146.54.

Telkom dropped 1.17% to R75.26.

Naspers was 0.75% lower at R2,782.06.

Famous Brands gave up 0.40% to R125 after earlier informing shareholders they would receive no final dividend for the end of the 2017 financial year.

Taste Holdings was down 2.56% to R1.90. On Monday morning it reported overall annual revenue grew 3% to R1.1bn while its after-tax loss widened 37% to R101m.