JSE creeps up to 2015 highs, bolstered by financial stocks

A relatively buoyant performance in financial stocks, complemented by a rebound in some miners, nudged the local share market to its best level since 2015.

The all share index was up 0.32% to 54,690.89 points at lunchtime, closing in on the record peak of 55,355.10 points that was set in April 2015, according to Iress data.

"On a weekly graph, our market has been consolidating for three years now. In order to see a real move higher, the catalyst would most certainly be a breakout from this consolidation pattern," BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Girasis said.

Financial stocks were the better performers on the day, as big industrial stocks, which have accounted for the majority of an 8% gain in the all share so far in 2017, took a back seat.

Gold miners rallied for a second consecutive session, owing to an improved gold price and a slightly weaker rand. But big diversified miners were mostly weaker.

In Europe, leading stock markets were higher at midday, with investors taking a terror attack in the UK in their stride. At least 22 people died in the attack at a Manchester concert, while more than 50 others were injured.

Earlier in Asia, the main share markets ended mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.33%.

Among stocks on the JSE, Standard Bank was up 1.71% to R147.83, with Nedbank gaining 1.75% to R218.12.

Sanlam was up 2.05% to R70.56, with Liberty gaining 1.83% to R110.13. Coronation Fund Managers was up 5.6% to R65.63, despite reporting a 4% drop in first-half diluted headline earnings per share.

Massmart, which has been under pressure over the last while along with other retailers, rebounded 2.29% to R125.82.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 1.88% to R160.20 and Gold Fields gained 1.04% to R52.26.

Pioneer Foods shed 3.96% to R146.94 following its interim results on Monday, in which it reported a 47% drop in adjusted headline earnings. Mediclinic International was off 1.76% to R149.19.