Moody’s downgrade fears hit rand, bonds

Downgrade possible within weeks with analysts expecting a one-notch cut

10 May 2017 - 05:20 Hanna Ziady and Maarten Mittner
Reports that Moody’s could downgrade SA’s credit rating sooner than expected weakened the rand and sent bond yields higher on Tuesday, as market participants worried that a negative rating action would spark a selloff in bonds.

Buoyed by stocks that benefit from a weaker rand, the JSE hit a 10-month high, closing the day 0.89% higher at 54172.76 points.

Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said there was a possibility that Moody’s might downgrade the country in coming weeks without a visit.

The original view was that Moody’s analysts would visit SA towards the end of May and then report during June, he said.

