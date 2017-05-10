Moody’s downgrade fears hit rand, bonds

Reports that Moody’s could downgrade SA’s credit rating sooner than expected weakened the rand and sent bond yields higher on Tuesday, as market participants worried that a negative rating action would spark a selloff in bonds.

Buoyed by stocks that benefit from a weaker rand, the JSE hit a 10-month high, closing the day 0.89% higher at 54172.76 points.

Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said there was a possibility that Moody’s might downgrade the country in coming weeks without a visit.

The original view was that Moody’s analysts would visit SA towards the end of May and then report during June, he said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Rand, bonds soften on Moody’s fears

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.