If Sanral is downgraded, it will be due to its own, not SA’s, financial woes

By the end of the 2016 financial year, Sanral’s cumulative debt had risen close to the government guarantee cap of R47bn. Although Sanral is an SOE, it has sufficient independence to avoid a sub-investment grade on many of its bonds, even when SA’s sovereign rating is lowered to junk.

However, it has become almost impossible to achieve this due to the ongoing financial strain and mounting burden caused by the e-toll decision, and despite the fact that Sanral has had its annual Treasury grant increased by about 55% over five years — from about R10bn in 2011 to R15.5bn in the new financial year — to address the non-tolled portion of the roads under its management.

With e-toll compliance levels vastly lower than expectations after a year of operation, their income of less than R1bn a year was barley able to service the outsourced Electronic Tolling Collection Consortium (ETC) collection costs. Compliance dipped throughout 2015 and 2016 to below 25%, despite a multi-million rand marketing budget and a massive discount dispensation to entice the defaulters on board.

This dismal progress sent a strong signal to the investment community, which had previously been assured that Sanral’s tactics would revel positive results. It now became clear that Sanral’s original e-toll compliance expectation of 93% to generate planned annual e-toll income of over R3.2bn was extremely ambitious.

Something had gone horribly wrong. The GFIP bonds were not being serviced and new bond auction spreads widened to reflect investor concerns. Sanral’s debt spiral grew worse by the day.

Despite the odd murmurs of alternative financing options being considered in place of the e-toll mechanism, Sanral’s leadership and their bosses at the Department of Transport are still unable to make the calculated decision to find an alternative funding solution. The only clarity emanating from the Sanral stable, is the continuation of its "lawfare" strategy, which has now become a serious matter, as the battle lines are being drawn between the state (Sanral) and its citizens. And it’s going to get ugly.

Once again, the investment community is watching, less convinced today than they were two years ago about Sanral’s debt resolution plans. The investment community knows all too well the general outcomes of a mass litigation war between a government and its people. Some issues take a while for sanity to prevail, while others are resolved quickly and painlessly through proactive leadership.

Whatever the journey, the general outcome on matters of such significance and quantum ultimately goes the way of the people.