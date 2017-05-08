NEWS ANALYSIS: Opec’s production cuts have barely touched sides

New York — The energy industry scrutinises US oil stockpile data every week for evidence that oil cartel Opec supply cuts are ending a global crude glut, but growing domestic output means the world’s largest oil consumer may be the last place to feel the cuts.

Stubbornly high US inventory levels have shaken market confidence that a deal by Opec, Russia and other top producers to cut 1.8-million barrels a day from supply will end the two-year glut.

This week, benchmark Brent crude prices slipped below $50 a barrel. Brent has given up all the gains made since the supply cuts were agreed late last year.

US inventories are a trusted barometer for the health of global oil markets because of the transparency of the data and their location in the country that consumes around a fifth of the world’s oil.

But US crude inventories have only grown since the supply cuts took effect. The initial spike in oil prices after the deal reinforced already resurgent production from the US shale industry.

The rush back into the fields boosted US shale output to about 5.2-million barrels a day in May from 4.5-million at the end of 2016. The increase of 700,000 barrels a day in US supply has replaced much of the output cuts delivered under the Opec-led agreement.

Offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico has also hit a record, bringing total US output to 9.3-million barrels a day, its highest since August 2015.

That has helped keep US stockpiles full.

"As long as US producers are able to pump oil at a profit then the rebalancing in the US is going to take time," said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at US Bank.

"It’s going to be an extended period of time still. I would look to at least the end of the year," he said.

In addition, producer countries that pumped a lot of their own oil into storage at home have recently been exporting from those tanks to consumer countries such as the US.

Opec members typically do not disclose their stock levels. So even though the export of stored oil is part of the effort to draw down global inventories, it also has pushed previously invisible inventories into global storage data.

Those Opec shipments may now be easing. Thomson Reuters shipping data shows crude exports from the oil cartel from March to April by about 50-million barrels to 741.2-million barrels.

US stockpiles rise

Inventories hit records earlier this year, and remain up 10% since the Oped-led supply cuts took effect on January 1.

US crude stocks stand at 527.8-million barrels, nearly 30% higher than the average of the past five years, according to government data.

Exports from the US have been steadily rising and have also regularly reached record highs this year. If markets tighten elsewhere, US exports will increase and this should drain domestic inventories more quickly.

"What you’re going to have to see is global supply across the world drop and US crude ship out before you start to see a meaningful drop in US inventories," said Watkins.

"And that’s something that’s started a little bit, but it’s pretty marginal."

Despite the high domestic output, there are some signs that efforts to reduce the global glut may be having an impact in the US.

A recent four-week run of US inventory draws has been larger than the 2011-16 average for this time of year, said Credit Suisse on Friday.

Impact elsewhere

More tangible impacts on inventories can be seen elsewhere, some analysts said; inventories simply need more time to return to average levels.

There have been some signs of drawdowns in global inventories, particularly in floating storage, when oil is stored in a tanker anchored offshore. According to Clipperdata this type of storage has been falling near the refining hub of Singapore.

Singapore "acts as such a parking lot for tankers and should we see Singapore floating storage be drawn down materially that would indicate that the market is tightening", said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Clipperdata.

Clipperdata estimates that 50-million barrels are floating off Singapore, down sharply from February’s peak of 64-million barrels, which was the highest point in at least a year.

"The lack of visible stock declines … undermined oil market confidence and dragged markets lower," said oil consultants Pira Energy in a note this week.

"Market jitters are unwarranted; oil on the water is declining, Opec output is declining and stocks are declining.

"Onshore stock declines are inevitable, but the exact timing is tricky."

Reuters