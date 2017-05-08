Opec-led cut not soaking up the excess as quickly as expected

Launceston — One of the factors behind the recent slump in crude oil prices may be the realisation among market participants that there is a difference between production cuts and export flows.

While oil cartel Opec and its allies appear to have been relatively successful in implementing their planned output cuts of 1.8-million barrels a day, this has yet to show up in a meaningful way in the amount of crude oil being transported by ships.

The seeming easy availability of crude despite the output cuts helped drive crude prices lower, with Brent dropping as low as $46.64 a barrel on May 5, just above the close of $46.38 on November 29, the day before Opec and its allies announced the deal to trim production and down about 20% since its recent peak in early January.

The 11 members of Opec that agreed last November to restrict output by 1.2-million barrels a day for the first six months of 2017 achieved 90% compliance in April, according to a Reuters survey.

Output by the 11 countries was 29.92-million barrels a day in April, up fractionally from 29.9-million in March and only about 116,000 barrels a day above the agreed target.

The non-Opec countries that agreed to curb their output by a combined 600,000 barrels a day also largely claim to be compliant, with major producer Russia saying it has exceeded the 300,000 barrels a day it agreed to cut as part of the deal aimed at boosting oil prices.

Top Opec producer Saudi Arabia and Russia appear to be in favour of extending the agreement for another six months, a move that is likely to be confirmed when Opec and its allies meet on May 25.

Ultimately the output cut is supposed to tighten the oil market by reducing supply and draining inventories.

The problem is assessing how successful Opec and the other producers are being in this endeavour.

One method is to look at vessel-tracking data as an indicator of physical flows.

While ship data do not capture oil moved by pipeline, it still represents more than half of the global market and is therefore a useful indicator.

The broadest measure of the data captures all movement by tankers, including domestic voyages and ship-to-ship transfers, and provides a universal picture of the amount of crude moving around the world.

In April this totalled 45.23-million barrels a day, down from March’s 46.4-million barrels a day and February’s 46.2-million barrels a day, but up from January’s 44.3-million barrels a day, according to Thomson Reuters’ Eikon vessel-tracking and port data.

For the first four months of the year, the average was 45.5-million barrels a day, which was actually higher than the 45.1-million barrels a day in the last four months of 2016.

While this wide measure of data does show that there is no shortage of oil being shipped around the globe, it does not say how much of this is new production being exported or inventories being drawn down.

Opec exports down

To gain a clearer picture of how much Opec is actually exporting, the data can be filtered to show only vessels that have discharged their cargoes, are in the process of discharging, or are under way to their destination.

On this basis, Opec members exported 24.7-million barrels a day in April, down from 25.6-million barrels a day in March and 26.4-million barrels a day in February, and level with January’s exports. This is only tanker exports, and does not count any pipeline movements.

For the first four months of 2017, Opec exports by tanker averaged 25.4-million barrels a day, down from 26.1-million barrels a day for the preceding four months.

This represents a drop of 700,000 barrels a day, which is below the pledged output cut of 1.2-million barrels a day, suggesting that Opec members may have been drawing down internal inventories in recent months.

But it is also worth noting that the reduction in exports by Opec does not appear to have resulted in less oil moving by tanker, meaning the shortfall has been made up by producers outside the agreement pumping more crude, or by inventories being drawn down.

The question of inventories emerges as the key factor for the success of the deal between Opec and its allies.

If global crude flows by tanker were higher in the first four months of 2017 compared to the preceding four months because of producers outside the agreement pumping more, this is bearish for Opec and shows the group has considerably more to do in order to boost the price.

On the other hand, if global crude flows were being bolstered by inventories being drawn down as market participants feared the market was heading for backwardation, then this may be bullish over the medium to longer term for Opec’s aim of increasing the price. Backwardation is the market condition in which the price of a commodity’s forward or futures contract is trading below the expected spot price at contract maturity.

This makes inventory levels key to the outlook for prices, and this is an area with incomplete global data.

While detailed information is available for many developed countries, data are patchy or nonexistent for much of the developing world.

But what is known is that US crude inventories fell by a smaller than expected 930,000 barrels last week to 527.8-million barrels, but they are also 3% higher than a year ago.

Opec said on April 12 that inventories in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations dropped in February, but were still 268-million barrels above the five-year average.

This suggests that Opec and its allies still have a long road to travel to drain inventories, and that the market may not rebalance as quickly as they would prefer.

Reuters