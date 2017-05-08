Oil edges up as Opec-led cut offsets US drilling boom

London — Oil prices rose on Monday as talk of further supply cuts by major Opec exporters outweighed the prospect of higher US production as a drilling boom spreads across North America.

Brent crude was up 40c at $49.50 a barrel by 9.30am GMT. US light crude was 30c higher at $46.52.

Both futures contracts have dropped by more than 10% in the past month despite moves by Opec and other exporters including Russia to restrict supply to try to drain a global glut.

Opec efforts are being undermined by a surge in drilling in the US that is spurring a boom in shale oil production that may fill many of the gaps left by Opec.

Oil investors are wary, brokers say.

"The market is in a very dangerous condition," said Robin Bieber, technical chart analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. "The trend is still down, but just correcting."