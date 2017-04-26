Oil resumes its downward trend

Singapore — Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Wednesday as data showed a rise in US crude inventories and record supply in the rest of the world cast doubt on Opec’s ability to cut supply and tighten the market.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $49.32 a barrel at 12.52am GMT, down 24c, or 0.5% from their last close, after gaining 0.7% in the previous session. WTI has fallen for seven of the past eight sessions.

Traders said that a report late on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API) that US crude oil inventories rose by 897,000 barrels in the week to April 21 to 532.5-million barrels had weighed on WTI.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $51.88 a barrel, down 22c, or 0.4%, from their last close. Brent is about 8.5% below its April peak.

Oil cartel Opec and a group other producers including Russia, but excluding the US have pledged to cut output by 1.8-million barrels a day during the first half of the year in order to rein in years of oversupply and prop up prices.

Yet prices have largely slumped this year as US inventories remained brimming and global fuel supply set new records, despite the pledges to cut output.

The average value of the Brent crude oil forward curve has fallen by more than $5 a barrel since the start of the year, when an Opec-led supply cut officially started, implying that traders have doubts about the effect of the cutbacks on supply.

The slump in Brent is a result of record crude oil volumes being shipped around the world, despite the cuts.

Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that 50-million barrels a day have been booked for shipment on tankers this month, up more than 10% since December 2016.

Despite the recent price declines and bulging supplies, some analysts said there were signs of a tighter market ahead.

"Supply of crude is likely to decline over next three weeks [to mid-May], which will support the market and create the conditions for a rebound in prices," said Georgi Slavov, head of energy, ferrous metals and shipping research at commodities brokerage Marex Spectron, adding that demand was also slowly picking up into May.

