Markets

Rand tests R13.08/$ as markets await detail of Trump’s tax plans

25 April 2017 - 16:30 Maarten Mittner
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was slightly weaker on Tuesday afternoon as there was no new data to drive the local currency in either direction.

Trading was expected to be quiet ahead of Freedom Day on Thursday and the Workers’ Day long weekend.

"There is no data to take note of today, so sentiment will drive markets," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce.

At 3.40pm the rand was at R13.0812 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.0184.

It was at R14.2442 to the euro from R14.1488 and at R16.7771 to the pound from R16.653.

The euro was at $1.0903 from $1.0869.

The only real market driver this week is set to be US President Donald Trump’s expected announcement on tax reform on Wednesday. So far the prospect of further tax cuts has not excited US markets as plans in this regard would have to be passed by congress. This could imply a lengthy process with a high risk of failure in the legislature.

"We may see a shift of interest towards Trump’s proposed tax reduction plan but the plan will likely only be an outline of the broad ideas the US president has," Pearce said.

The rand reached a one-month best level of R12.88/$ on Monday, but has been drifting weaker since then with indications it could consolidate around R13/$ before attempting another break below that level, based on a weaker dollar.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
2.
Donald Trump’s tax plan likely to buoy JSE on ...
Markets
3.
Rand holds on to gains as risk appetite returns
Markets
4.
Rand range-bound close to R13/$ level
Markets
5.
Rand-hedge stocks keep JSE in positive territory
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.