Oil and gold rise after US missile strikes on Syria

Sasol’s share price is likely to rise on Friday, tracking international oil prices that jumped 3% to $56 a barrel after US President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical attack on a rebel-held area.

Gold and platinum miners may also benefit from the tension between the US, and Russia and Iran, which back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Gold rose 1% to $1,263/oz and platinum 0.9% to $963/oz.

SA appears before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague on Friday for not arresting Bashar when he attended an African Union (AU) summit in Johannesburg in June 2015.

Eskom had its credit rating cut to B+ from BB- by S&P Global Ratings on Thursday night, moving the power utility four notches into junk status.

S&P said its decision reflected the government’s weakened ability to prop up Eskom after SA’s sovereign credit rating was cut to BB+ from BBB- on Monday.

Despite widespread rumours within the banking industry that Fitch will follow suit and cut its rating of SA to junk on Friday, the rand was relatively calm, trading at R13.80/$ at 7am on Friday morning.

If Fitch does make this announcement, it means two of the big three global credit ratings will have cut SA to subinvestment grade, making the government’s foreign currency-denominated bonds officially junk according to the rules commonly followed by international fund managers.

South Africans, angry at the prospect of rising interest rates and inflation due to President Jacob Zuma’s mismanagement of the economy, are scheduled to join protest marches across the country calling for Zuma to step down on Friday.