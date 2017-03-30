Rand regains composure after bruising few days
Local currency is slightly firmer on Thursday morning, but remains vulnerable to news flow around the fate of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
The rand regained some lost ground on Thursday morning, but remained vulnerable to news flow around the fate of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Investors will pay close attention to a post-Cabinet media briefing later in the day. The briefing is expected to shed light on what was discussed during the meeting on Wednesday.
Speculation reached fever pitch this week that Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, would lose their jobs in a Cabinet shuffle, which is seen by many as a political witch-hunt.
The developments came after President Jacob Zuma on Monday unceremoniously recalled the two officials from an overseas investor trip without providing reasons.
Gordhan was instrumental in helping the country stave off the credit rating downgrade in late 2016, so his sudden removal would pose a threat to the country’s fiscal stability.
These concerns have been reflected in the rand, which lost as much as 5% against the dollar in three days before bouncing back slightly on Thursday morning.
The weaker rand pushes up prices, which erodes the purchasing power of disposable income.
At 9.01am the rand was at R12.9438 to the dollar from a previous close of R13.0388 It was at R13.9323 against the euro from R14.0369 and at R16.0897 against the pound from R16.2161
The euro was at $1.0763 from $1.0765.
