JSE closes firmer on stronger rand as platinums fall and food retailers jump

The JSE closed firmer on Thursday in choppy trade as the market sought direction on Wednesday’s budget, and amid indications of further strength among commodities.

Platinum jumped 1.12% to $1,012.3 an ounce in late afternoon trade with gold up 0.84% to $1,247.7. Brent oil was 1.51% higher at $56.97 a barrel.

Goldman Sachs announced that it was upgrading its outlook on commodities to "overweight", based on a cyclical uptick in global economic activity driving demand for all commodities.

After an eight-year bear market, in which the Bloomberg commodity index fell 70%, miners now appeared poised to bullishly break upwards, analysts at MitonOptimal said.

However, the firmer rand kept a lid on mining stocks on the JSE. The local currency firmed 1.22% to an 18-month best level of R12.8170 to the dollar, as the market warmed to the fiscal consolidation stance evident in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget on Wednesday.

"The slightly lacklustre tone on global markets coupled with the relatively brisk support for the rand inhibited outright momentum for the domestic market," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

Platinums were sharply lower but resources picked up the pace in the late afternoon. Food and drug retailers jumped on upbeat results from Massmart.

Banks and financials gained on the firmer rand.

Trading for most of the day was largely out of step with global counterparts, with the JSE settling somewhat flat after an initial positive opening, as the stronger rand affected the rand hedges, such as British American Tobacco and Naspers.

The all share closed 0.18% higher at 52,183.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.07%. Food and drug retailers were 4.19% higher and general retailers rose 2.59%. Banks added 0.85% and financials rose 0.74%. Resources gained 0.11%. Platinums shed 3.12% and property ended the day 0.64% off.

The Dow was up 0.14% at the JSE’s close. The UK’s FTSE was flat, but the French CAC 40 added 0.24%.

The market mulled the sharp tax increases announced in the budget. "The budget was more bond than equity friendly," said Ashburton Investments strategy head Mark Appleton.

He said from an equity perspective, the increase in the dividend withholding tax rate was negative in that investors would get less out of their investments after tax.

"The non-growth approach of the budget was also a risk for growth assets," he said.

However, it was recognised that the growth outlook for the economy as a whole was gradually improving.

"This could ultimately filter through to an improved earnings outlook," Appleton said.

Momentum Investments macro research head Herman van Papendorp said the high-level contractionary nature of the budget was slightly negative for equities.

"Overall, the budget was not positive for the South African consumer," he said.

But Van Papendorp said the ratings agencies were likely to take comfort from the fact that the government remained committed to fiscal consolidation.

However, Moody’s warned on the day that the budget could hold increased fiscal risk.

"While government guarantees relative to GDP were projected to stabilise, their actual drawdowns were rising and represent increasing risks to the government’s fiscal position," Moody’s lead sovereign analyst Zuzana Brixiova said in a statement.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American closed 0.74% higher at R213.27.

British American Tobacco was 1.11% lower at R804.80. Group cigarette volume grew 0.2% to 665-billion in the year to December.

Among gold shares, Sibanye gained 1.96% to R28.61. It reported annual headline earnings rose 269% to R2.5bn, or $169m.

AngloGold Ashanti shed 1.76% to R155.01.

Impala Platinum lost 4.63% to R47 after reporting rand revenue per platinum ounce rose 14.1% to R24,921 in the six months to end-December.

Among banks, FirstRand gained 1.2% to R50.62. Barclays Africa was 0.46% lower at R156.85. Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 5% to 1,769.4c in 2016.

Discovery jumped 4.35% to R124.70. Discovery announced on Thursday that undiluted HEPS for the six months to end-December had increased 12% to 314c from 280.6c in the year-earlier period.

Massmart rocketed 10.28% to R145.25. Massmart’s total sales for the 52 weeks to end-December were R91.3bn, an increase of 7.7% over the previous year.

Among construction stocks, Group Five rebounded 1.19% to R23.75.

Naspers was 1.13% lower at R2,177.33.