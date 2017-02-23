Markets

Bonds firmer after budget speech

23 February 2017 - 10:53 AM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African bond market was firmer on Thursday morning, a day after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered his budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The rand, which bonds usually track, firmed after the speech but was slightly softer on Thursday morning.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said although the speech was "decent", some negatives included the absence of detail on reforms. Both bonds and equities would also not like proposals such as the switch to greater local bond supply and higher personal and withholding taxes. Cairns said bond yields were expected to fall, potentially targeting another test of the 8.50% level now that the local budget was out the way and the rand was strengthening.

At 9am the R186 was bid at 8.68% from Wednesday’s 8.75% and the R207 bid at 7.75% from 7.835%

