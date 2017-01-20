JSE weaker ahead of US presidential inauguration

The JSE opened weaker on Friday ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president on mixed Asian markets and as the Dow closed lower for a fifth consecutive session.

Markets remained apprehensive ahead of more clarity on Trump’s policies and the strong run after his election in November seems to have hit a snag.

"Traders were taking a cautious stance ahead of Trump’s inauguration later today as the Dow closed at its lowest level in more than a month," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

The Dow lost 0.37% to 19,732.40 points on Thursday. The Nikkei gained 0.34% and the Hang Seng lost 0.55%.

The dollar remained under pressure on Friday morning, boosting the gold price. It was up 0.23% to $1,207.31 in early morning trade.

European markets were weaker on Thursday, but off their worst levels after the European Central Bank (ECB) reaffirmed its December decision to continue to buy €80bn of assets a month until March 2017 and €60bn between April and December.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.45% down at 52,662.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.50%. Food and drug retailers were down 0.94%, banks 0.60%, resources 0.55% and general retailers 0.47%.

The gold index added 1.68% and platinums rose 0.13%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, BHP Billiton dropped 1.09% to R240.11.

Industrial conglomerate Bidvest was down 0.95% to R168.43.

Among gold stocks, Harmony rebounded 2.66% to R33.25 and Sibanye was 2.26% up at R27.66.

Barclays Africa was 0.91% lower at R163.50. Capitec shed 0.42% to R713.

Among retailers, Shoprite dropped 1.55% to R176.72, Woolworths shed 0.41% to R72.13 and Pick n Pay Stores climbed 1.03% to R67.89.

Steinhoff was down 1% to R71.60.

Among property stocks, Resilient lost 1.92% to R117.21 and Intu was 0.80% lower at R46.

Naspers was 0.60% lower at R2,161.86.

PSG shed 1.01% to R219.54.