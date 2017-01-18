Rand slips as dollar regroups after sharp falls

The rand slipped on Wednesday morning as the dollar rebounded from its steepest falls in weeks after US president-elect Donald Trump talked down the greenback.

But Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said in a note that the ability of the president to affect the value of the dollar was limited and "in our view, the risk is still biased for a stronger rather than weaker dollar".

"Nevertheless, the rand takes what it can get and overnight dollar weakness has helped USD/ZAR to move lower [stronger]."

The local currency rallied up to R13.4138 to the dollar before pulling back to R13.51.

The stronger rand helps to rein in inflation, which is expected to have moderated to 6.5% in December on an annualised basis, from 6.6% in November. Statistics SA will release the updated figures later in the morning.

The US will also release its own inflation data in the afternoon. US inflation is expected to have accelerated to an annual 2.1% in December from 1.7% in November.

"The expectation is that SA’s CPI [consumer price index] will start to flatten out and ... retreat below the 6% target in the next few months, which [means we] can see some interest rate cuts in the second half of the year," TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said.

"The opposite is true in the US where any surprise in inflation to the upside will give the green light to the FOMC [Federal open market committee] to look at hiking rates in the first quarter."

At 9.05am, the rand was at R13.5196 to the dollar from Tuesdays close at R13.4670. It was at R14.4393 to the euro from R14.4265 and at R16.6958 to the pound from R16.7199.

The euro was at $1.0679 from $1.0712.