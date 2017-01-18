Markets

Futures show marginal gains as JSE treads water ahead of inauguration

18 January 2017 - 18:30 PM Staff Writer
Stock exchange. Picture: ISTOCK
South African futures were marginally firmer on Wednesday as the JSE recorded broad-based gains among retailers, platinums and property stocks. Trading was subdued ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The all share closed 0.22% higher at 52,933.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.15%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.88%, and platinums 0.82%. General retailers rose 0.75%, banks 0.63% and property 0.55%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat in early evening trade (-0.04%).

European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 having gained 0.18%, while the Paris CAC 40 had dropped 0.41%. Germany’s Dax had added 0.28%.

Brent crude retreated 1.98% to $54.39 a barrel.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.09% to 46,550 points, with 21,472 contracts traded from 20,659 on Tuesday.

