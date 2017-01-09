Bonds slightly firmer as market expects further local strength

The South African bond market was slightly firmer at the beginning of the second week of 2017 with the market betting on a continued strong performance by local bonds this year.

At 11.40am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.810% from 8.825% and the R207 was bid at 8.015% from 8.025%.

The R186 delivered growth of 8.71% last year. The JSE all share was flat.

"We consider local bonds to have an attractive risk-return profile against the backdrop of the ongoing global carry trade and an improving envisaged domestic inflation and policy rate profile," Momentum Investments said in a note.

The performance in the bond market will be closely linked to the envisaged policies of US president-elect Donald Trump. He is set to assume office on January 20.

US treasuries have been weakening since Trump was elected on November 8 in anticipation of loose fiscal policies to be followed under his administration. This could have inflationary consequences, with US bond market adapting accordingly.

The US Federal Reserve is set to increase interest rates at least three times this year.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 2.4004% from 2.4195% at midday on Monday.

The rand, which is one of the big drivers in the bond market, was at R13.7698 to the dollar, from a previous close of 13.7273%.