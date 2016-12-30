Rand gives back some of its overnight gains as the new year looms

The rand remained slightly weaker against major currencies at midday on Friday despite dollar weakness against other major currencies as traders squared positions off before the new year long weekend.

Thin trade is also contributing to rand weakness.

However, the local currency has managed to hold on to most of the gains it has made over the past few days. It hit a two-week best level against the dollar of R13.5542 in earlier trade on Friday before falling back through the R13.60/$ level in what is likely to be a very illiquid market over the next few days.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the euro rose on Friday in Asia, briefly climbing more than two US cents against the dollar, as market participants awaited further details of president-elect Donald Trump's economic policies.

Hopes for Trump's fiscal stimulus and stronger growth have boosted the dollar against other currencies such as the euro since early November. It is yet to be seen, however, if the dollar will continue to advance in coming months as Trump laid out new economic programmes starting next month, the newswire said.

Moves by President Barack Obama to expel more than 30 Russian diplomats over the former soviet state’s interference in the US election in November could be contributing to a subdued dollar as the market speculates on how Russia will react.

The dollar’s slide against a basket of major currencies is widely expected to be short-lived, with interest-rate increases in the US expected to be more frequent next year.

At 11.28am‚ the rand was R13.6838 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5968. It was R14.4414 to the euro from R14.2773 and R16.8273 to the pound from R16.6835.

The euro was at $1.0525 from $1.0491.