JSE closes higher as Steinhoff and Sanlam spread market cheer

Resources gained on firmer metal prices, with gold having risen 0.75% to $1,178.54 an ounce in early evening trade and platinum up 1.55% to $949.16.

Brent crude, however, softened 0.70% to $53.52 a barrel.

Banks and retailers gained on rand strength, which reduces the possibility of interest-rate increases affecting the usually rate-sensitive sectors next year.

The all share closed 1.10% higher at 49,476.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.19%. General retailers were up 2.01% and industrials gained 1%. Resources firmed 1.67%, platinums 1.55% and the gold index 0.42%. The South African listed property index closed 0.98% higher.

The Dow industrial average opened marginally firmer.

European markets made good gains with the FTSE 100 up 1.59%, the Paris CAC 40 0.89% and Germany’s Dax 1.58% on expectations of the European Central Bank extending its stimulus measures.

Questions have been raised if the subdued performance of the all share so far this year pointed to softer gains over the next decade compared with growth averaging 10% a year over the past decade. The all share has beaten global equities slightly over the past 10 years, but in the past five years global equities trumped it.

Citadel advisory partner Danie Venter expects only a muted increase in the local market, barring outperformers.

He said it was likely that a weaker rand would support companies with offshore assets, and so benefit local investors when converting earnings back into rand. "So there may be a glimpse of hope within South African equities."

Venter is cautious on property, with the South African listed property index having outperformed the all share over the past five years. "However, local property as an asset class has remained largely stable compared to its global counterparts."

South African bonds had delivered impressive gains, but could be vulnerable to funds outflows. An investment in a passive general global fund, with the MSCI all country world index as an example, proved a sterling investment over the past five years, he said.

BHP Billiton rose 2.57% to R231.81 and Anglo American 2.28% to R210.50.

Sasol was up 0.77% to R369.33.

In banking, FirstRand firmed 1.36% to R52, but Standard Bank eased 0.83% to R147.49.

Sanlam ended the day 2.24% higher at R60.77 after reporting total new business volumes of R195bn for the 10 months to September, or 11% higher than in the previous matching period.

Among retailers, Truworths rose 3.56% to R76.25, TFG 3.01% to R153.50 and Woolworths 2.23% to R64.20.

Clicks was down 1.12% to R116 but Dis-Chem jumped 3.51% to R21.84.

Steinhoff rocketed 9.50% to R69.75 after posting a 12.5% rise in operating profit to €327m in the September quarter with revenue rising 12% to €3.4bn.

Resilient stood out in the property index, adding 2.67% to R107, while Hyprop was 1.71% firmer at R113.29.

Naspers closed 0.34% off at R1,936.30.

Coronation Fund Managers was 3.72% lower at R68.83.