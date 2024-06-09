Playing padel feels like going to a pricey restaurant that is part of a chain
09 June 2024 - 13:29
My early reaction to padel was a visceral rejection. It appeared to be a fad, with a low skill bar, played by insecure people who wanted to be seen.
I was tempted to “gaslight” the craze. This would have attracted controversy, and a few cheap laughs, but it was inappropriate. Besides, I like several padel players; one even has a sense of humour...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.