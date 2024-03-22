BMW Vision Neue Klasse X teases next-gen iX3

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X previews what could be an X3 sized SAV planned for 2025 production. Picture: SUPPLIED
After previewing its full-electric Vision Neue Klasse sedan in 2023, BMW has shown the “X” version as the sport activity vehicle (SAV) concept. It’s a glimpse of the boxy yet smooth aesthetic philosophy of future BMW models, underpinned by technology and sustainability.
The first raised derivative of the new architecture is a teaser for the next-gen iX3, which is due to go on sale in 2025. It pandered to active lifestyles through a long wheel base, short overhangs and large windows while offering more interior space than the current X3 segment, said BMW.
A panoramic glass roof floods the interior with natural light, complemented by textiles in warm colours, special lighting and sound effects, while plant- and mineral-based Verdana surface materials adorn the interior. Recycled and repurposed maritime plastics, such as discarded fishing nets, are also used for the first time.
BMW said the user experience is bolstered by a multifunction steering wheel, a central display integrated into the instrument panel, intuitive touch and voice control and BMW Panoramic Vision that projects key information across the full width of the windscreen. This will be complemented by BMW 3D Head-Up Display in production models.
The airy cabin concept is made up materials including recycled fishing nets. Picture: SUPPLIED
The concept drivetrain is the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology. Improvements include round lithium-ion battery cells with 20% more volumetric energy density than the prismatic cells previously used. They also transition to a more powerful 800-volt system that speeds up charging speed by up to 30%, allowing vehicles to charge enough for a 300km range in 10 minutes.
With a reduced drag design and other improvements such as new tyre designs and a special brake system with increased efficiency, the Neue Klasse X delivers up to 30% more range than current models.
Family practicality meets luxury and electric architecture in the new BMW Vision Neue Klass X. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Together with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up,” said BMW chairperson Oliver Zipse.
“The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future, from sporty sedan, with all its derivatives, to modern SAV family.
“In this way, we are underlining that the Neue Klasse is much more than a car or a specific concept; it is redefining the BMW brand — and, at the same time, will be more BMW than ever.”
