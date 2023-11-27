Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz launches Limited Edition 25 Actros trucks in SA

This is in celebration of 25 years since the hauler was launched in the country

27 November 2023 - 12:48
by Motor News Reporter
The limited edition Mercedes-Benz Actros with a special paint celebrates the model's Silver Jubilee anniversary in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mercedes-Benz Actros truck range made its global debut at the 1996 Hanover commercial vehicle expo as the replacement for the SK range and arrived in SA two years later.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Actros in the local market, Mercedes-Benz trucks SA has launched a Limited Edition 25 Actros. These special units are offered across three model variants- the Actros 2652LS/33 RE, Actros 2654LS/33 RE and the Actros 2663LS/33 Euro 5.

Setting the 25th Limited Edition trucks apart from the normal model variants is the inclusion of equipment previously exclusive to the flagship Mercedes-Benz Actros 2663LS/33.

Aesthetically, the 25th Limited Edition trucks benefit from a distinctive silver-grey paint and a backlit Mercedes illuminating star.On the inside these models get an interior chrome package, a comfort passenger’s suspension seat with armrests and a seat occupancy detection sensor, a 12.3-inch interactive multimedia cockpit with a multitouch display, and the premium comfort mattress.

The model benefits from premium interior features. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The Mercedes-Benz Actros has been our flagship truck for the past 25 years and concluding its silver jubilee with the launch of the 25th Limited Edition trucks is truly special for us. I hope that our customers will not only enjoy the look of these trucks but also find its unique features beneficial when it comes to driver and passenger comfort and safety,” said Maretha Gerber, vice-president: sales & marketing at Daimler Truck SA.

Takealot introduces electric JAC trucks to its fleet

The JAC Motors trucks will be used for last-mile deliveries
Life
3 days ago

Aitekx RoboTruck is revealed as unabashed Tesla Cybertruck rival

Unlike the Musk Truck there's information to interest buyers while order books are open
Life
3 days ago

Audi unveils Black Editions exclusively for SA

Just 100 models, offering additional cosmetic and functional features, will be available from early next year
Life
4 days ago

Eicher eyes SA future

Indian firm launches 36-seater bus as part of drive to strengthen roots in local market
Life
1 week ago
