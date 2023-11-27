Mercedes-Benz launches Limited Edition 25 Actros trucks in SA

The limited edition Mercedes-Benz Actros with a special paint celebrates the model's Silver Jubilee anniversary in SA.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mercedes-Benz Actros truck range made its global debut at the 1996 Hanover commercial vehicle expo as the replacement for the SK range and arrived in SA two years later.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Actros in the local market, Mercedes-Benz trucks SA has launched a Limited Edition 25 Actros. These special units are offered across three model variants- the Actros 2652LS/33 RE, Actros 2654LS/33 RE and the Actros 2663LS/33 Euro 5.
Setting the 25thLimited Edition trucks apart from the normal model variants is the inclusion of equipment previously exclusive to the flagship Mercedes-Benz Actros 2663LS/33.
Aesthetically, the 25thLimited Edition trucks benefit from a distinctive silver-grey paint and a backlit Mercedes illuminating star.On the inside these models get an interior chrome package, a comfort passenger’s suspension seat with armrests and a seat occupancy detection sensor, a 12.3-inch interactive multimedia cockpit with a multitouch display, and the premium comfort mattress.
The model benefits from premium interior features.
Picture: SUPPLIED
“The Mercedes-Benz Actros has been our flagship truck for the past 25 years and concluding its silver jubilee with the launch of the 25thLimited Edition trucks is truly special for us. I hope that our customers will not only enjoy the look of these trucks but also find its unique features beneficial when it comes to driver and passenger comfort and safety,” said Maretha Gerber, vice-president: sales & marketing at Daimler Truck SA.
Local Launch
This is in celebration of 25 years since the hauler was launched in the country
