Life / Motoring

VW vehicles to converse with drivers via ChatGPT by midyear

Volkswagen presents its first vehicles featuring ChatGPT at Las Vegas jamboree

08 January 2024 - 21:33
by Abhirup Roy
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Volkswagen’s voice assistant integrating ChatGPT into its cars will be able to converse with users in a back-and-forth dialogue by the middle of the year, the carmaker said on Monday as it presented the technology in Las Vegas.

Volkswagen presented its first vehicles featuring ChatGPT, to be available for customers in North America and Europe from early in the second quarter of this year, at the CES electronics trade fair.

From raising the temperature when it hears “I'm feeling cold” to showing the nearest Indian restaurant upon hearing “I want butter chicken”, the AI can recognise and respond to a range of demands, according to executives from Volkswagen and Cerence, who partnered with Volkswagen on the technology.

Customers can now adjust functionalities from their vehicle without touching a button, Kai Gruenitz, the Volkswagen brand’s board member for technical development, said on the sidelines of the CES trade fair.

“Our customers don’t want to manually adjust their seats ... they want to use speech dialogue systems,” he said.

Volkswagen said it was the first volume manufacturer to make the technology a standard feature in its compact segment cars. General Motors said last March it was working on a virtual personal assistant using AI models behind ChatGPT.

Mercedes-Benz ran a test programme last June enabling around 900,000 vehicles which had the automaker's “MBUX” system to download ChatGPT, with the view of users eventually being able to carry out tasks like making movie or restaurant reservations from behind the wheel.

Reuters

AI to make major inroads in cars at CES trade show

Motor companies will show how using artificial intelligence in vehicles makes them smoother and safer for drivers.
Life
4 days ago

TomTom creates AI-based conversational assistant for vehicles with Microsoft

Users to converse with vehicles and voices interact with infotainment, location search and vehicle command systems
Companies
3 weeks ago

Governments race to regulate AI tools

AI has governments throughout the world rushing to introduce laws governing its use
Life
2 months ago

Update allows ChatGPT to ‘see, hear and speak’

OpenAI’s viral chatbot will be able to have voice conversations with users and interact using images
Life
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
What 2024 has to offer your body and mind
Life
2.
‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ bag top TV honours at ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Limited edition Alpina B3 AWD launched to mark ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Ford Ranger emerges as SA’s Car of the Year for ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Big year ahead for Trevor Noah
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.