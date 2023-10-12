Life / Motoring

JAC Motors opens first dealership in Botswana

Chinese carmaker’s SA CEO hints at further expansion into the rest of Africa after announcing Botswana opening

12 October 2023 - 18:14
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

JAC Motors is making strides in the Southern African market with the opening of its first dealership in Botswana. 

Since its entry into SA in 2017, the Chinese carmaker has enjoyed substantial growth and extended its reach beyond SA’s borders in 2021.

JAC Motors had a modest start with 10 dealerships in SA six years ago. But it has since expanded to a network of more than 74 dealerships, including major dealer groups CMH, Group One, Halfway, Eastvaal, Tavcor and M&Z Motors in Namibia.

Beyond SA, it is now serving customers in Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

JAC Motors SA CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel emphasised the company’s commitment to provide top quality after-sales service to its customers in Southern Africa. 

“Our continuous growth requires expanding our dealer network into neighbouring countries,” he said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
JAC Motors opens first dealership in Botswana
Life / Motoring
2.
Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing after Honda ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Wanted Online: A salute to the girls who glitter
Life / Books
4.
Israel’s tech industry expected to rebound ...
Life
5.
German antitrust head warns AI may boost ...
Life

Related Articles

BMW unveils new X2 with more space and street cred

Life / Motoring

2023 Concours SA rolls into Midrand

Life / Motoring

Changes to UK climate policy could make targets more difficult

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.