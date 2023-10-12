JAC Motors is making strides in the Southern African market with the opening of its first dealership in Botswana.
Since its entry into SA in 2017, the Chinese carmaker has enjoyed substantial growth and extended its reach beyond SA’s borders in 2021.
JAC Motors had a modest start with 10 dealerships in SA six years ago. But it has since expanded to a network of more than 74 dealerships, including major dealer groups CMH, Group One, Halfway, Eastvaal, Tavcor and M&Z Motors in Namibia.
Beyond SA, it is now serving customers in Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
JAC Motors SA CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel emphasised the company’s commitment to provide top quality after-sales service to its customers in Southern Africa.
“Our continuous growth requires expanding our dealer network into neighbouring countries,” he said.
JAC Motors opens first dealership in Botswana
Chinese carmaker’s SA CEO hints at further expansion into the rest of Africa after announcing Botswana opening
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.