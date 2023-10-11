2023 Concours SA rolls into Midrand

Local and international judges will score cars on quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2023 Concours SA, the seventh edition, will be hosted at Munyaka Beach in Waterfall City, Midrand on November 4-5. The event, first held at Sun City in 2016, attracts participants from as far afield as America and Europe.
The sixth edition of the classic-car contest was held in 2022 at Broadacres Lifestyle Centre in Fourways. Before this, the event had a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in 2019 it was hosted at Steyn City, Fourways.
Limited to just 60 cars, the finest classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era will converge on the grounds of the new lifestyle estate in Midrand, which boasts one of largest man-made lagoons in the southern hemisphere.
A judging panel of local and international experts will scrutinise and cast their votes for automobiles based on the quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style, with the winners to be announced in a prize-giving ceremony in the afternoon.
Concours d’Elegance is a French term meaning a “competition of elegance”, where prestigious vehicles are displayed and judged on the beauty of their designs. The tradition dates back to 17th-century France, where aristocrats paraded horse-drawn carriages in the parks of Paris during summer weekends and holidays.
Lifestyle and classic cars will converge at Munyaka Beach in Midrand for the 2023 Concourse SA event. Picture: SUPPLIED
Some of the proceeds from the event will benefit the QuadPara Association of SA (QASA), which represents quadriplegics and paraplegics, and Rhino Connect, a nonprofit organisation involved in the conservation of white and black rhino populations on their conservancies, farms, protection zones and orphanages.
Registration costs R750 for participating cars. Day visitor price isR50 per adult per day, and children under 12 enter free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the event.
To find out more or, if you wish to enter your classic car, visit www.concourssouthafrica.com.
CLASSICS
2023 Concours SA rolls into Midrand
Up to 60 of the finest vehicles will compete for top honours at the Munyaka Beach living estate
