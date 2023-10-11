BMW unveils new X2 with more space and street cred

The new BWW X2 hits the road with more visual menace than its predecessor.
BMW on Wednesday revealed its second-generation X2 Sports Activity Coupé (SAC).
Compared with the outgoing model first unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, this comprehensively restyled newcomer is 194mm longer, 21mm wider and 64mm taller. The Bavarian carmaker has also extended the vehicle's wheelbase and widened its front and rear tracks to free up a little more interior real estate. While capable of accommodating up to five adult passengers with ease (rear knee-room is up by 25mm), the boot now offers 560l of stowage space. Fold the rear seat backs flat and this expands to 1,470l.
These more grown-up interior dimensions are complemented by a heavily revised exterior that borrows much from its X4 stablemate. While the first X2 blurred the lines between hatchback and estate body styles, this second-generation model embraces the in-vogue fastback look with an aggressively raked silhouette and coupé-esque proportions.
The front of the vehicle has a fresh face defined by a hexagonal kidney grille arrangement that echoes the one used on the latest BMW 5 Series. Available with optional contour lighting for extra nocturnal menace, this standout feature is flanked by restyled LED headlamps incorporating new “four-eyed” daytime driving lights.
Customers are able to tick the box on the optional M Sport package and M Sport package Pro, the latter of which bumps the X2's presence up a notch thanks to the fitment of extended M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M lights Shadowline, an M rear spoiler and M Sport braking system with red calipers. The X2 M35i xDrive further benefits from a unique rear apron incorporating two pairs of exhaust tailpipes for an even sportier look.
Enter the cabin of the new X2 and you will find its overall layout and design is almost identical to that of the current X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer. As such, physical switchgear is reduced to a bare minimum, with most vehicle controls accessible via the enormous BMW Curved Display running BMW iDrive Operating System 9. A digital instrument cluster is standard on all model derivatives, as is wireless charging, two-zone climate control, built-in navigation, a Sport leather steering wheel, powered tailgate and four USB-C ports.
The X2 options list is lengthy and customers can amp up their interiors with niceties such as frame-hugging M Sport seats, steering wheel heating, a Harman Kardon sound system, dark tinted panoramic glass sunroof and electrically operated trailer tow hitch.
Standard driver assistance systems are plentiful, with all X2 models equipped with BMW's front collision warning system, cruise control with brake function, speed limit info and lane departure warning with lane return. Parking assistant including reversing assist camera and reversing assistant also forms part of the standard equipment roster.
Though the new X2 is available with an array of powertrain options — there's even an all-electric iX2 variant offering a claimed maximum range of up to 449km courtesy of its 64.8kWh battery pack — SA motorists will only be able to choose between two.
The X2 M35i xDrive is powered by a turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine making 233kW and 400Nm of torque. Distributed to all four wheels via a seven-speed Steptronic transmission, BMW says this flagship offering will go from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach an electronically limited max of 250km/h. This impressive straight-line shove is backed up by standard adaptive M suspension and optional M Compound brakes.
Next in line is the X2 sDrive18i, which features a less exciting but considerably more frugal 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Though BMW SA it yet to confirm how much power this unit will put out, in its X1 sibling it produces 115kW and 230Nm of torque.
The new BMW X2 will reach our shores in the first quarter of 2024. Final pricing and specification will be announced closer to the time. The electric iX2 will not be offered in SA.
