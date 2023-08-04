Rising costs and impairments in Brazil leads to AngloGold Ashanti profit fall
The miner cuts interim dividend by more than 80%
04 August 2023 - 08:53
The interim profit of AngloGold Ashanti plunged and the precious metals miner slashed its dividend as rising costs were greater than the increase in prices while impairments affected its Brazil portfolio.
The company, valued at about R150.4bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June that profit fell more than four-fifths year on year to $45m. And the interim dividend was cut by a similar margin to R0.70...
