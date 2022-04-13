Single cab Navara is a hardy workhorse, just don’t expect a soft ride

When Nissan SA started building the Navara at its Rosslyn plant in 2021 after previously importing it, the one-tonne bakkie was given a major refurbish.

The first version we drove was the lifestyle-orientated double cab which impressed us with its improved refinement and ride quality, with its rear coil spring suspension making it one of SA’s smoothest bump-soaking bakkies.

More recently we drove the Navara in single-cab guise, which has replaced the ancient NP300 Hardbody. It’s the first time the Navara is available as a single cab and is now available in a six-model range.

To suit its workhorse role, the two-seater Navara uses traditional leaf rather than coil springs at the rear to give it a higher load capacity than the double cab (up to 1,144kg depending on single cab model), while the 2,353mm load box is 844mm longer.

What is gained in lugging ability is inevitably lost in ride quality, and with the load box empty the single cab Nissan delivers a bone-shaking ride on bumpy roads that is not for the faint-hearted.

Loading a fair amount of weight into the box should smooth the ride, though we didn’t have any manure or garden rubble to test the theory. The two suitcases and mountain bike we placed in the huge load box for a weekend getaway barely registered as weight.

With the vehicle unladen the ride is acceptably comfortable on smooth tar, and our freeway jaunt from Joburg to Dullstroom didn’t result in the coffee spilling in the cupholders.

There are six Navara single cab variants, and the 2.5D 4x4 SE priced at R509,900 is the mid-grade version behind the range-topping 2.5D 4x4 LE selling for R548,900.

It’s a lot of money for a workhorse, but this isn’t exactly a stripped-bare, blue-collar bakkie. It comes with basic frills such as air conditioning, central locking and electric windows. The audio system has a CD player and Bluetooth phone pairing.