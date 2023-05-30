National

SA should comply with Putin arrest warrant, says ICC

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest against Russia's president, Vladimir Putin in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine

BL Premium
30 May 2023 - 10:14 Thando Maeko and Lindiwe Tsobo
UPDATED 30 May 2023 - 13:46

The International Criminal Court (ICC) says it expects SA to comply with the Rome Statute when Pretoria hosts the Brics annual summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend.

As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA is compelled to arrest Putin in line with the warrant of arrest issued by the ICC in March against Russia’s president for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.