JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees
The tech billionaire might just be able to finally make a dent in the Silicon Valley-led smartphone world
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Investors led by former Telkom CEO together with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to create a pan-African giant
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
The old stream train to Elgin rekindles a romance with rail
The International Criminal Court (ICC) says it expects SA to comply with the Rome Statute when Pretoria hosts the Brics annual summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend.
As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA is compelled to arrest Putin in line with the warrant of arrest issued by the ICC in March against Russia’s president for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA should comply with Putin arrest warrant, says ICC
The International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest against Russia's president, Vladimir Putin in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) says it expects SA to comply with the Rome Statute when Pretoria hosts the Brics annual summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend.
As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA is compelled to arrest Putin in line with the warrant of arrest issued by the ICC in March against Russia’s president for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.