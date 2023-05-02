Toyota takes one-two victory at Spa six hour

Both oil benchmarks fell more than $1 in the previous session
Surveys show French are gloomy about national prospects but satisfied with their own lot in life
‘Authorities in Egypt have now granted permission for them to get off the boat so they can proceed with their journey,’ says the international relations department
Pravin Gordhan will discuss impasse over Transnet locomotives with his Chinese counterparts
Fedhasa warns that despite growth in hotels, the food and beverage segment, coffee shops and bar sales, unreliable water and electricity supply impede further progress
Manufacturing activity picked up slightly in April, though it is still below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction
We highlight six projects working for change, and examine how meaningful corporate CSI partnerships can have a significant impact on children’s education and development
Travellers overwhelmed tourist hotspots for the first normal holiday period after three years of Covid-19 restrictions, with over 159-million trips made in the first three days alone
Players depend on their counties for just about everything they need, says former England star
Michelin’s Uptis airless tyres have been successfully tested by law enforcement for high-speed chases and could soon be used in autonomous vehicles
Toyota Gazoo Racing took a 1-2 victory at the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship on Saturday.
In front of a record crowd for a World Endurance Championship race at the Belgian circuit, it was Toyota’s 42nd win and the second consecutive victory in Spa for the No. 7 crew driven by Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi.
The trio led home the sister No 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar (Brendon Hartley/Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa) with the Japanese manufacturer now leading the hypercar manufacturer standings by 33 points over Ferrari after three races.
The final podium position went to the No 51 AF Corse Ferrari 499P driven by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi, with a flying Calado surging on the final lap to move ahead of the No 5 Porsche Penske 963.
Taking fifth place and making it four different manufacturers in the top five was the No 2 Cadillac driven by Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook.
Hertz Team JOTA made an impressive debut finishing sixth place in the Porsche 963 Hypercar with Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye at the wheel.
Peugeot finished eighth and ninth respectively with the No 93 9X8 driven by Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul di Resta finishing ahead of the sister No 94 9X8 belonging to Gustavo Menezes, Loic Duval and Nico Mueller.
The next round of the World Endurance Championship is the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans from June 10-11.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Toyota takes one-two victory at Spa six hour
Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac make it four manufacturers in the top five
Toyota Gazoo Racing took a 1-2 victory at the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship on Saturday.
In front of a record crowd for a World Endurance Championship race at the Belgian circuit, it was Toyota’s 42nd win and the second consecutive victory in Spa for the No. 7 crew driven by Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi.
The trio led home the sister No 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar (Brendon Hartley/Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa) with the Japanese manufacturer now leading the hypercar manufacturer standings by 33 points over Ferrari after three races.
The final podium position went to the No 51 AF Corse Ferrari 499P driven by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi, with a flying Calado surging on the final lap to move ahead of the No 5 Porsche Penske 963.
Taking fifth place and making it four different manufacturers in the top five was the No 2 Cadillac driven by Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook.
Hertz Team JOTA made an impressive debut finishing sixth place in the Porsche 963 Hypercar with Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye at the wheel.
Peugeot finished eighth and ninth respectively with the No 93 9X8 driven by Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul di Resta finishing ahead of the sister No 94 9X8 belonging to Gustavo Menezes, Loic Duval and Nico Mueller.
The next round of the World Endurance Championship is the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans from June 10-11.
Toyota beats Ferrari and Porsche to win Portimao six-hour
Brad Binder savours weekend on podium
Speed king Craig Breedlove dies at 86
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.