Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Toyota takes one-two victory at Spa six hour

Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac make it four manufacturers in the top five

02 May 2023 - 07:43 Motor News Reporter
It was the second consecutive victory in Spa for the No. 7 Toyota crew driven by Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Gazoo Racing took a 1-2 victory at the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship on Saturday.

In front of a record crowd for a World Endurance Championship race at the Belgian circuit, it was Toyota’s 42nd  win and the second consecutive victory in Spa for the No. 7 crew driven by Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi.

The trio led home the sister No 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar (Brendon Hartley/Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa) with the Japanese manufacturer now leading the hypercar manufacturer standings by 33 points over Ferrari after three races.

The final podium position went to the No 51 AF Corse Ferrari 499P driven by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi, with a flying Calado surging on the final lap to move ahead of the No 5 Porsche Penske 963.

Taking fifth place and making it four different manufacturers in the top five was the No 2 Cadillac driven by Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook. 

Hertz Team JOTA made an impressive debut finishing sixth place in the Porsche 963 Hypercar with Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye at the wheel. 

Peugeot finished eighth and ninth respectively with the No 93 9X8 driven by Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul di Resta finishing ahead of the sister No 94 9X8 belonging to Gustavo Menezes, Loic Duval and Nico Mueller. 

The next round of the World Endurance Championship is the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans from June 10-11.

Toyota beats Ferrari and Porsche to win Portimao six-hour

There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
Life
1 week ago

Brad Binder savours weekend on podium

SA motorcycle racer wins the Tissot Sprint race and finishes second in Spanish MotoGP
Sport
18 hours ago

Speed king Craig Breedlove dies at 86

The American was once the fastest man on Earth in his jet-powered vehicle
Life
2 weeks ago
