Bridgestone is official tyre supplier to the Huracán Sterrato

DA members and supporters will march in Johannesburg and Cape Town as power cuts persist
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The price of producing a chicken currently exceeds the selling price by R2/kg, the poultry group said
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Matteo Messina Denaro dodged police detection since 1993 thanks to a false identity and strong clan loyalty, but was finally caught after seeking cancer treatment
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
The companies have in the past collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models
Bridgestone has been chosen as the sole and exclusive tyre partner for the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, providing All-Terrain and Winter fitments for the all-terrain super sports car.
The new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyre offers the required duality that allows the Huracán Sterrato to wields 447kW and 560Nm from a 5.2l V10 engine with maximum on-road and off-road performances.
The tyre’s bespoke polymers, patterns and tyre technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximise its asphalt driving prowess.
The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is also the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tyre to feature run-flat technology (RFT), supporting drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture — for 80km at 80km/h with 0-bar pressure.
Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 includes a new tyre compound designed to optimise grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud.
Steven De Bock of Bridgestone said: “We’ve created a tyre that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains.”
These custom-designed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyres are available in two dimensions: 235/40 RF19 96W XL RFT for the front wheels, and 285/40 RF19 107W XL RFT for the rear.
The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 will also be available as an aftersales winter option for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, available in 235/40 R19 96W XL and 285/40 R19 107W XL sizes.
In the past, Bridgestone and Lamborghini have collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models. Production of the Sterrato starts in February 2023 and is limited to 1,499 units globally.
Lamborghini SA confirms a few units will be allocated locally, but all information including price will be communicated closer to the launch date.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bridgestone is official tyre supplier to the Huracán Sterrato
The companies have in the past collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models
Bridgestone has been chosen as the sole and exclusive tyre partner for the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, providing All-Terrain and Winter fitments for the all-terrain super sports car.
The new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyre offers the required duality that allows the Huracán Sterrato to wields 447kW and 560Nm from a 5.2l V10 engine with maximum on-road and off-road performances.
The tyre’s bespoke polymers, patterns and tyre technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximise its asphalt driving prowess.
The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is also the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tyre to feature run-flat technology (RFT), supporting drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture — for 80km at 80km/h with 0-bar pressure.
Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 includes a new tyre compound designed to optimise grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud.
Steven De Bock of Bridgestone said: “We’ve created a tyre that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains.”
These custom-designed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyres are available in two dimensions: 235/40 RF19 96W XL RFT for the front wheels, and 285/40 RF19 107W XL RFT for the rear.
The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 will also be available as an aftersales winter option for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, available in 235/40 R19 96W XL and 285/40 R19 107W XL sizes.
In the past, Bridgestone and Lamborghini have collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models. Production of the Sterrato starts in February 2023 and is limited to 1,499 units globally.
Lamborghini SA confirms a few units will be allocated locally, but all information including price will be communicated closer to the launch date.
Futuristic, plush new BMW 7 Series now on sale in SA
WATCH | E-Ray hybrid is the quickest Corvette in its history
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a rare, 566kW last hurrah
Former McLaren CEO appointed chair of Briggs Automotive Company board
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.