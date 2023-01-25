Bridgestone is official tyre supplier to the Huracán Sterrato

Life / Motoring

Bridgestone has been chosen as the sole and exclusive tyre partner for the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, providing All-Terrain and Winter fitments for the all-terrain super sports car.

The new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyre offers the required duality that allows the Huracán Sterrato to wields 447kW and 560Nm from a 5.2l V10 engine with maximum on-road and off-road performances.

The tyre’s bespoke polymers, patterns and tyre technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximise its asphalt driving prowess.

The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is also the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tyre to feature run-flat technology (RFT), supporting drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture — for 80km at 80km/h with 0-bar pressure.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 includes a new tyre compound designed to optimise grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud.

Steven De Bock of Bridgestone said: “We’ve created a tyre that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains.”

These custom-designed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyres are available in two dimensions: 235/40 RF19 96W XL RFT for the front wheels, and 285/40 RF19 107W XL RFT for the rear.

The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 will also be available as an aftersales winter option for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, available in 235/40 R19 96W XL and 285/40 R19 107W XL sizes.

In the past, Bridgestone and Lamborghini have collaborated on the rubber shod on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models. Production of the Sterrato starts in February 2023 and is limited to 1,499 units globally.

Lamborghini SA confirms a few units will be allocated locally, but all information including price will be communicated closer to the launch date. 

