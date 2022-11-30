Life / Motoring

International News

More people distrust self-driving cars, new global survey shows

This comes despite more manufacturers investing in self-driving protocols in vehicles

30 November 2022 - 20:05 Motor News Reporter
Autonomous car makers say they are safe but three-quarters of the globe disagree according to a new poll. Picture: SUPPLIED
Autonomous car makers say they are safe but three-quarters of the globe disagree according to a new poll. Picture: SUPPLIED

Every second new car that is launched in SA now has an autonomous driving mode, but global research by safety charity Lloyd’s Register Foundation has uncovered that only a quarter (27%) of the world’s population would feel safe in self-driving cars.

Despite the potentially transformative safety benefits artificial intelligence (AI) could bring to vehicles by reducing crashes caused by human error, distraction or fatigue, almost two-thirds (65%) of people across the world would not feel safe being driven in a car without a human driver.

Detailed in a new report launched by the foundation, titled “A Digital World: Perceptions of Risk from AI and Misuse of Personal Data”, the results suggest the future challenge facing car manufacturers is as much about convincing people that driverless vehicles are safe to travel in as about developing the technology itself.

The report uses results from the 2021 Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll that surveyed 125,000 people across 121 countries about their attitudes towards AI and personal data misuse, among other safety topics. In every country where people were polled, the results showed  more participants would not feel safe in self-driving cars than those who would.

A key factor, according to the report, is how levels of education affect how safe people perceive self-driving cars to be. More than one-third (35%) of those with postsecondary education would feel safe, compared to only a quarter (25%) of those with primary education or less.

Internet access was also independently associated with feeling safe: across each educational attainment level, the proportion who said they would feel safe was at least nine percentage points higher among those with internet access than among those without.

At 45%, people in Denmark were the most likely to say they would feel safe in a driverless car, followed closely by both the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan at 44%. The countries where people were least likely to say they would feel safe are Indonesia (8.4%), Zambia (11.2%) and Gabon (11.3%).

“The results from the latest World Risk Poll indicate significant trust issues with perceptions of the safety of self-driving vehicles. Despite technological advancements and anticipated safety benefits, there is still much work to be done — both in terms of regulation, and in working with communities to ensure that the public have confidence in these vehicles,” said Dr Sarah Cumbers, director of evidence and insight at Lloyds Register Foundation.

Has the automated-vehicle bubble burst?

Closure of self-driving start-up Argo underscores the difficulty of making robotised cars
Life
1 month ago

PODCAST | Catching up with Kabelo Rabotho — head of Nissan SA

Rabotho speaks about Africa strategies, new product line-ups and self-parking foot slippers
Life
3 months ago

Self-driving cars are vulnerable to cyberattacks

GlobalData estimates that there are 180,000 bugs in every self-driving vehicle which opens the door to cyber criminals
Life
5 months ago

WATCH | US police pull over driverless Cruise car, leaving everyone confused

The video illustrated what Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt has said is one of the biggest challenges for autonomous vehicles — how to interact with humans
Life
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Labour of love keeps the memory of a medical ...
Life
2.
Red lights flash as airlines aim for just one ...
Life
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
UK airports plan to streamline laptop and liquids ...
Life
5.
Renault’s latest panel van is ready for the heavy ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Roger Federer Merc aces it for people’s tennis

Life / Motoring

Audi RS 6 and RS 7 get new ‘performance’ models

Life / Motoring

Renault’s latest panel van is ready for the heavy traffic

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.