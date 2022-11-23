Russia relaunches Soviet-era Moskvich with Chinese design

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Trust between the two has been eroded because of the pay issue
State-owned ports and railway operator hints it would like to see tariffs linked to the value of goods moved rather than their weight
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
Mainstay of the country’s economy has been hit hard by liquidity crunch in the wake of bond default by Evergrande
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Blackouts force shutdown of reactors at nuclear power plants as Moscow targets Ukraine's power supply
Winner of 2021 event compelled to defend his title in Houghton
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday relaunched production of the Soviet-era Moskvich brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said.
Renault sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz in May to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble, but with a six-year option to buy it back. It sold its plant, now renamed the Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, for another rouble.
With just 600 vehicles slated for production this year, the relaunch is unlikely to alter the gloomy outlook for the wider industry, whose annual sales could end the year below 1-million for the first time in Russia’s modern history.
The ultimate target of producing 100,000 Moskvich vehicles a year, some of which will be electric, is far below the industry average for a car plant of between 200,000-300,000. Tesla makes 22,000 cars a week at its Shanghai plant.
“The first Moskvich cars will come off the production line in December 2022,” truck maker Kamaz, the plant’s technological partner, said in a statement.
The revived Moskvich (“Muscovite”) may be returning with a twist. Sources say Chinese carmaker JAC’s design, engineering and production platform will be used to produce the brand.
Western sanctions over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine have sorely hampered access to foreign-made components, while many foreign car manufacturers have left. Kamaz and the government have established new supply chains, but not disclosed details.
“The task for the near future is to establish small-node assembly processes with the involvement of local suppliers by the end of 2023,” industry and trade minister Denis Manturov said in a statement.
The ministry said the launch of full-scale production would provide jobs for about 40,000 more people.
Sales of the Moskvich 3, described as an urban crossover with a petrol engine and either automatic or manual gearbox, will begin in December, the ministry said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia relaunches Soviet-era Moskvich with Chinese design
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday relaunched production of the Soviet-era Moskvich brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said.
Renault sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz in May to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble, but with a six-year option to buy it back. It sold its plant, now renamed the Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, for another rouble.
With just 600 vehicles slated for production this year, the relaunch is unlikely to alter the gloomy outlook for the wider industry, whose annual sales could end the year below 1-million for the first time in Russia’s modern history.
The ultimate target of producing 100,000 Moskvich vehicles a year, some of which will be electric, is far below the industry average for a car plant of between 200,000-300,000. Tesla makes 22,000 cars a week at its Shanghai plant.
“The first Moskvich cars will come off the production line in December 2022,” truck maker Kamaz, the plant’s technological partner, said in a statement.
The revived Moskvich (“Muscovite”) may be returning with a twist. Sources say Chinese carmaker JAC’s design, engineering and production platform will be used to produce the brand.
Western sanctions over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine have sorely hampered access to foreign-made components, while many foreign car manufacturers have left. Kamaz and the government have established new supply chains, but not disclosed details.
“The task for the near future is to establish small-node assembly processes with the involvement of local suppliers by the end of 2023,” industry and trade minister Denis Manturov said in a statement.
The ministry said the launch of full-scale production would provide jobs for about 40,000 more people.
Sales of the Moskvich 3, described as an urban crossover with a petrol engine and either automatic or manual gearbox, will begin in December, the ministry said.
Reuters
Mercedes-Benz is latest carmaker to quit Russia
Ford sells stake in Russian joint venture and heads for the exit
Formula 1 CEO says ‘No more racing in Russia’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Holgates return to SA after epic 40,000km Land Rover journey
Daniel Ricciardo confirmed as Red Bull’s third driver in 2023
Renew your car licence no longer means queuing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.