Toyota Gazoo Driving Academy wants you to be a better driver

The Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Driving Academy is open for business in SA, and it wants to make you a better driver.

Formerly known as the Toyota Driving Academy, the renamed TGR Driving Academy offers a number of driving courses to Toyota customers and owners of other brands.

Eight courses are on offer: Advanced Defensive Driving, Collision Avoidance, Gravel/Dirt Road Training, Defensive Driving and Traffic Psychology, Advanced 4x4 & Recovery, On-road/Off-road Driving (4x2/4x4), Dynamic Handling, and Hijack Prevention.

The TGR Driving Academy is headquartered in Johannesburg, Gauteng, but its courses are carried out nationwide. The academy also offers the benefit of being able to offer tailor-made on-site training throughout Africa.

“Years of experience alone are not enough to make you the safest driver on the road. We all need to polish up on our driving from time to time, and this applies to both seasoned and novice drivers, says TGR Driving Academy’s MD, Paul de Vos.

“There will always be room for improvement, and we therefore need skill beyond what is legally required by traffic law enforcement agencies. There are many reasons why advanced driver training is necessary, including the dexterity to be able to control our vehicles in uncomfortable and even plain scary situations.

“We truly believe that anyone who holds a driver’s licence should, at the very least, attend an Advanced Defensive and Collision Avoidance course as this builds confidence and the skills required to drive on local roads,” says De Vos.

“With SA being one of the most dangerous countries to drive in, safety is our number one concern so we also equip our attendees to best cope with not only the ever-changing road conditions but also how to adjust one’s mindset to cope with the aggressive nature of fellow road users. I would also advise drivers to do refresher courses at least once a year,” says De Vos.

Participants receive a certificate upon course completion and most of the training takes place at Gerotek Test Facility, outside Tshwane.

Training rates vary depending on the course, and training is open to individuals and groups.

A full fleet of Toyota vehicles including Hilux, Fortuner, Corolla sedan, Corolla hatch, Yaris and Supra are available, or participants can use their own vehicles.

• E-mail info@tad-sa.co.za for more information.