Bentley Mulliner Batur revealed as a rare grand tourer

Bentley Motors unveiled the Mulliner Batur, a new two-door grand touring coupé limited to 18 units, at the Monterey Car Week in California, US last weekend.
The Batur, named after a lake in Bali, Indonesia, previews the look of future electric Bentleys but isn’t electrically powered. It features an upgraded version of Bentley’s venerable 6.0l W12 petrol turbo engine, which is on its last legs before the company’s full electrification programme in 2025. It has a new intake system, upgraded turbochargers, new intercoolers and extensive recalibration for outputs of 544kW and 1,000Nm.
It’s paired with an eight-speed double-clutch transmission, and a titanium sports exhaust that provides a soundtrack in keeping with the level of performance. Chassis technology includes air suspension, four-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars and an electronic limited-slip differential, while drivers get to choose between Sport, Bentley, Comfort and Custom driving modes.
Torque vectoring by brake, which can lightly brake the inside rear wheel on turn-in for greater response, or both inside wheels on corner exit for better traction, is available.
Priced at £1.65m (R33m), all 18 examples of the Batur are spoken for and deliveries start in 2023. Using a specially-created Mulliner visualiser, customers are able to specify the colour and finish of practically every surface of the Batur to create an individual car.
The range of veneers available for the fascias in the hand-trimmed cabins include a new material for Bentley — natural fibre composite, which is a sustainable alternative to carbon fibre and available as a twill weave and finished in satin lacquer. Other sustainable elements are the carpets, which are matched to the leather and made from recycled yarn.
The passenger fascia panels are finished with a laser-etched graphic of the audio signature of the W12 engine and clients will choose between bright or dark treatments to the interior, with titanium options also available. Certain controls — like the organ stops for ventilation — are available in 3D-printed 18-carat gold.
The interior of the launch Batur is of black, red and orange mix or Beluga, Hotspur and Hyperactive in Bentley parlance. A complementary texture is provided through the use of Dinamica — a suede-like alternative to leather. The metallic elements of the interior are a blend of Black Anodised Aluminium and Satin Titanium, completed with a hallmarked 18-carat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and “12 o’clock” steering wheel centre band.
“The design of a modern Bentley should always be potent, inspirational and harmonious. The form has to be strong and muscular while remaining graceful — there must be both elegant flow and muscularity,” says Bentley’s chair and CEO Adrian Hallmark.
“Resting beast stance” is how Bentley describes the stance of the Batur. A long bonnet with a modernised Bentley grille, new headlight shape and design and new tail lamps at the rear that sit either side of a deployable rear spoiler make up the cleaner look. The Batur gives the impression that it is sitting on its rear wheels and haunches, ready to go.
Aerodynamic additions include a front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser which can be crafted in both carbon fibre or the new natural fibre composite while the Batur sits on exclusive 22-inch wheels.
International Launch
Bentley Mulliner Batur revealed as a rare grand tourer
All 18 examples of the Batur have already been reserved and feature what could be the swansong of the 6.0l W12 engine
