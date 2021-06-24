Ford’s track-focused Mustang Mach 1 storms into SA

Ultimate has many forms. In the case of the new Ford Mustang Mach 1 it is not the most powerful or the raciest Mustang, but it is the most track-focused iteration to be sold in SA. Other markets have the laudable GT350R and GT500.

The new Mach 1 is a modern commemoration of the extraperformance nameplate first introduced in 1969. Only 90 Mach 1 units have been allocated for this market. Aesthetic connections to the originator are body stickers and a bonnet with non-functional Naca ducts.

The interior is standard Mustang fare of a 2+2 configuration with low-slung, electric-powered, heated or cooled seats clad in leather with metal grey stitching.

Features also include Sync 3 connectivity and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a numbered plaque and a cue ball gear lever for the manual model.

Information displays are digital through a central screen and the driver’s binnacle, while there are silver-tipped physical buttons for controls such as vehicle mode selector, traction control and hazard lights.

All Mach 1s in SA will be easily identified through metallic Fighter Jet Grey paint; unique front grilles, splitter, and rear diffuser; a small boot-lid spoiler finished in black, and Dark Tarnish 19-inch wheels.

Thematically the new Mach 1 is aligned to the equally rare Mustang Bullitt, of which only 50 were brought to this market in 2019. It is powered by the same naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 engine that kicks out 338kW and 529Nm of torque (a 7kW boost above a standard Mustang GT) and an unchanged 529Nm of torque, but the Mach 1 has a raft of motorsport-specific ingredients borrowed from the GT350 and GT500.

Its power steering has been refined and the adjustable MagneRide 2 adaptive suspension is tweaked for sporting precision.