Aston Martin names former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday named former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as its new CEO. He succeeds Tobias Moers who will step down immediately.

Felisa, a non-executive director of the company and a veteran in the automotive industry, will also be appointed as executive director with immediate effect, Aston Martin said.

The company, known as fictional secret agent James Bond's car brand of choice, reported a wider pretax loss of £111.6m (R2.2bn) for the first quarter, compared with a loss of £42.2m a year earlier.

Aston Martin also named Roberto Fedeli, who is regarded as the creator of Ferrari’s first hybrid supercar, as its chief technical officer.

“To deliver the next-generation sports cars, and lead the way to electrification, these two appointments will significantly strengthen the senior leadership team,” the British company said.

Moers steps down after less than two years at the helm of the British sports car firm. Formerly CEO of Mercedes-AMG, he replaced Andy Palmer as Aston Martin CEO in August 2020.