Life / Motoring

EXOTICS

Aston Martin Valkyrie finally ready for delivery

British V12 screams like an F1 car and costs R51m — and all have been spoken for

05 November 2021 - 14:21 Denis Droppa
Aston Martin will make just 150 units of the Valkyrie coupé. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin will make just 150 units of the Valkyrie coupé. Picture: SUPPLIED

Aston Martin is about to deliver the long-delayed Valkyrie to its first customer.

Five years after being shown as a concept, the £2.5m (R51m) British hypercar has entered full production and the first customer car is now complete, with deliveries planned in the coming weeks.

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers commented: “It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first ever hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 car for the road.”

Taking its name from Norse mythology, the Valkyrie is built at Aston Martin’s UK Headquarters in Gaydon and there will be 150 regular versions of the coupé built, as well as 85 Valkyrie Spider convertibles and 40 track-only Valkyrie AMR Pros. All of them have been allocated to buyers.

A dedicated project delivery team manages the build right through to delivery in a specially commissioned Valkyrie production area, with each Valkyrie taking over 2,000 man hours to create.

Before each Valkyrie is delivered, it is track-tested at the Silverstone racing circuit where much of the development of the hypercar has taken place.

Boasting a naturally aspirated 6.5l Cosworth V12 engine with an F1-style KERS hybrid system, the rear-wheel drive Valkyrie develops maximum outputs of 850kW and 900Nm, claiming a 0-100km/h time of under 3.0 seconds and a 350km/h top speed.

It is the most powerful naturally-aspirated engine yet to be fitted to a road car, as well as the highest-revving. With a redline at 11,100rpm, the coupé screams like an F1 car from the 1990s and incorporates concepts and technologies taken directly from F1.

A collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the two-seater features a striking aerodynamic exterior and an open underfloor that uses a Venturi effect to maximise downforce. Entry into the low-slung cabin is via gull-wing doors (coupé) or butterfly doors (spider), which like the rest of the body are made of lightweight carbon fibre.

Aston Martin Valhalla swaggers in with AMG hybrid power

The 330km/h mid-engined supercar is the British brand’s first plug-in hybrid model
Life
3 months ago

It’s a hulk, but DBX channels some of Aston Martin’s spirit

Denis Droppa gets behind the wheel of the British brand’s first SUV
Life
2 months ago

Rimac and Bugatti complete merger

Bugatti Rimac is a marriage of two technological trailblazers, with Porsche as a strategic partner
Life
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More darkly funny and bittersweet episodes with ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
SA’s Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize
Life / Books
3.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
How Victoria Falls survived when tourism ran dry
Life
5.
The week in pictures
Life

Related Articles

Drivers find car tech too distracting, study reveals

Life / Motoring

Aston Martin's third-quarter sales double

Life / Motoring

Maserati celebrates 55 years of the Ghibli legacy

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.