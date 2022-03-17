Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Aston Martin reveals last-ever V12 Vantage packing epic 515kW

17 March 2022 - 20:57 Denis Droppa
Aston Martin fits its biggest engine into its smallest and most sporting model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gas-guzzling 12-cylinder engines are a dying breed, and a V12 is making its appearance for the final time in Aston Martin’s Vantage sports coupe.

As the British brand’s smallest car, the latest generation Vantage was launched in 2018 wielding a Mercedes V8 twin-turbo engine. The new V12 version is a final edition that celebrates the end of an epic era of 12-cylinder Vantages, as Aston Martin moves to an increasingly electric future. The brand projects that by 2030 at least half of its cars will be fully electric.

Aston Martin calls the Vantage V12 the ultimate expression of extreme performance and driver-focused thrills, mixing blistering straight-line speed with handling and spectacular looks.

“Every great sports car brand has a hero car. For Aston Martin in more recent years that car has been the V12 Vantage,” says Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers.

“Right from the moment the first V12 Vantage RS Concept was shown back in 2007 our customers and fans around the world fell in love with the idea of fitting our biggest engine into our smallest and most sporting model.

“The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet — the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever.”

Behind the gaping grille is a 5.2twin turbocharged engine that fires 515kW and 753Nm to the rear wheels. It is good for a 320km/h top speed and a 0-96km/h time of 3.4 seconds.

Carbon ceramic brakes ensure stopping power to match, and they’re 23kg lighter than steel brakes. They are part of extensive weight-saving measures that include most of the body being made from lightweight carbon fibre to give the V12 Vantage a 20% better power-to-weight ratio than the V8 version.

The special centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system, tuned to ensure the V12 Vantage has a voice to match its looks and performance, and is 7.2kg lighter than the V8 version’s.

A large rear wing enhances downforce, but can be removed on request. Picture: SUPPLIED
An eight-speed automatic transmission is calibrated to deliver faster shifts, and a mechanical limited-slip differential ensures maximum clawing ability when powering through corners.

The suspension is stiffened and a new adaptive damping suspension system provides enhanced ride comfort without affecting dynamic performance.

The V12 Vantage is identified by its widened body that accommodates a widened track. A new front bumper design with a full width front splitter generates additional downforce and makes for a more ground-skimming stance.

At the rear is a unique bumper with an integrated diffuser. A large rear wing enhances downforce, but the car can be ordered without it for owners who seek more styling subtlety.

Inside, the V12 Vantage is trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and exposed carbon fibre elements.

Production of the Vantage V12 is limited to 333 units globally — all of which have been accounted for.

